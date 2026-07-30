Automobile major Hyundai Motor has fixed the record date of August 5, for its final dividend payout of Rs 21 per share. This means an investor needs to appear in the company’s record books on or before this date to be eligible for the payout.

Here are all the key details about the Hyundai dividend payout:

Hyundai dividend record date

For FY26, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 21 per share, and the record date for the same is August 5. Under the Companies Act, 2013, the payment for the same shall be made within 30 days from the date of declaration.

In FY25 too, the company had paid a final dividend of Rs 21 per share.

Hyundai Q1 FY27 result

In Q1 FY27, the company posted its consolidated net profit at Rs 889 crore, falling 35% year-on-year from Rs 1,369 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its net profit declined around 3% from Rs 1,255 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Hyundai Motor’s revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 16,334 crore, falling marginally from Rs 16,412 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, it fell 13% from Rs 18,916 crore posted in the previous quarter.

Hyundai share price

The company’s stock ended Thursday’s trade on NSE at Rs 2,018.20, up 1%. Over the past one month, its share price has climbed 7%, while over the past six months it has declined by over 4%.