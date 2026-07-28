FMCG major, Hindustan Unilever has announced its Q1FY27 results today. The company reported Profit After Tax of Rs 2,680 crore in Q1. This shows a 2% YoY decline from the same quarter last fiscal. This decline is on account of a one-off tax credit in Q1FY26. HUL stated that the company delivered its highest growth in 13 quarters and reported a turnover of Rs 17,184 crores in Q1FY27.

The Q1FY27 EBITDA margin came in at 23% – within the guided range while navigating a volatile operating environment. The Q1 EBITDA grew 8% YoY at Rs 3,947 crore. The underlying sales growth for HUL on the whole in Q1FY27 is 10%.

ALSO READ HUL to deepen AI, localisation drive amid global uncertainty

HUL Q1FY27: Flags short-term inflationary pressures, maintains margin guidance

The FMCG major maintained that they “continue to monitor monsoon & geopolitical developments, though underlying economy remains resilient.” They expect “FY27 to be better than FY26” led out of portfolio and channel transformation. In terms of HUL’s margin outlook, though the “commodity volatility persists, with inflationary pressures expected to continue in the short -term,” the company expects “consolidated EBITDA Margin to be around the current guided range.”

The focus going forward will be towards, “driving competitive, volume-led revenue growth anchored to our key priorities.”

HUL Q1FY27 – Home care business sees double-digit sales growth

The FMCG company delivered 14% underlying sales growth, marking the highest growth in three years. This was driven by high single-digit volume growth. Fabric wash, bars and powders and liquid soap segments saw a steady volume uptick in Q1.

HUL Q1FY27 – Beauty business strengthens market leadership

The Beauty & Wellbeing business recorded 12% underlying sales growth driven by high-single-digit volume growth in hair

care and skin products.

Its FY26 acquisition, Minimalist delivered double-digit growth with sequential acceleration in momentum.

HUL Q1FY27 – Food business sees mid single-digit growth

The food business delivered 7% underlying sales growth and segments like Lifestyle Nutrition and Coffee delivered double-digit volume growth. However, premium Tea reported low-single digit UVG. The packaged foods category clocked high-single digit sales growth, led by Unilever Foods Solutions, Mayonnaise, and International Sauces. During the quarter, the

segment strengthened its premium portfolio, relaunching Bru Southern Trails Coffee and extending Red Label Instant Tea and Kissan Chutney range with new variants.

HUL focussed on volume-led revenue growth

Speaking on the company’s performance in Q1FY27, Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, stated that “Despite global geopolitical volatility, the Indian economy demonstrated resilience, supported by proactive fiscal and monetary policy measures. The underlying demand environment remained stable during the quarter. Against this backdrop, HUL delivered turnover of Rs 17,184 crores and 10% USG, driven equally by volume and price.”

ALSO READ ITC eyes Rs 8 lakh crore FMCG opportunity by 2035

She added that “this marks our highest growth in thirteen quarters. The performance reflects the strength of our brands, increasing competitiveness of our portfolio, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities. As our investments in market development, channel expansion and portfolio transformation continue to scale, we are building a stronger, future-fit business. While we continue to navigate the short-term dynamic environment, we remain focused on driving volume-led revenue growth.”

HUL share price

The Hindustan Unilever share price slumped in early trade after the result announcement. The stock is down over 3%.