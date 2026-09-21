Karnataka is moving quickly to turn its semiconductor ambitions into real products, companies and jobs. At SEMICON India 2026, the state’s Semiconductor Future Accelerator Lab (SFAL) — a centre of excellence for fabless chip design — signed seven new strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening research, design, skilling and manufacturing support across the domestic chip ecosystem.

The deals are designed to plug key gaps in the product lifecycle, linking early-stage ideas with downstream manufacturing infrastructure and capital.

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Seven partners, one goal: From lab to fab

The new alliances bring together research institutes, design tool providers, manufacturing enablers and advisory firms to create a more complete support system for semiconductor startups and companies.

Here’s the list of 7 partners:

IISc Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) will join the initiative to expand technical capabilities, focusing on research collaboration, prototyping and nanoelectronics support for participating entities.

Silvaco will widen access to specialized semiconductor design expertise and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, making critical software more available to designers.

Kaynes Semicon will help startups move from design validation to manufacturing and commercialisation, bridging the gap between concepts and commercial hardware.

FourFront will back innovation in automotive electronics and power electronics, two high-growth application areas for chips.

WOWSEMI Foundation will focus on human resources, strengthening semiconductor skilling and talent development.

PeachTree Elevate will support startup mentoring and deeptech capability building.

Aarayaa Advisory will help startups become investment-ready, guiding them on fundraising and strategic growth.

Connecting ideas to manufacturing and capital

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the newly forged agreements address specific gaps within the product lifecycle, connecting early-stage technological concepts with downstream manufacturing infrastructure and capital.

“We started SFAL in my previous tenure through a collaboration between the Government of Karnataka and industry stakeholders, with the vision of creating a platform that could accelerate semiconductor innovation and bring startups, research, technology and industry closer together,” Kharge said on X.

Semiconductor Future Accelerator Lab #SFAL, an @ITBTGoK Centre of Excellence for Fabless Semiconductors entered seven new strategic partnerships at SEMICON India 2026, strengthening Karnataka’s semiconductor ecosystem. – IISc CeNSE will strengthen research collaboration,… \— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 19, 2026

He added that as the initiative moves into SFAL 2.0, the focus is on “creating stronger pathways from research and design to validation, manufacturing, investment and global markets, while deepening Karnataka’s semiconductor and chip-design ecosystem.”

New MoUs link research, manufacturing in Karnataka’s chip push

Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil said the collaboration would connect academia, startups, manufacturers, technology companies, investors and training partners.

“Together, they are strengthening the semiconductor innovation pipeline—from research and design to validation, manufacturing and commercialisation,” Patil said.

He added that SFAL reflects Karnataka’s commitment to building a connected semiconductor ecosystem and emerging as a global hub for electronics and semiconductor technology.

Strengthening Karnataka’s Semiconductor Ecosystem At SEMICON India 2026, I was pleased to participate in the MoU exchange, which marked seven new strategic partnerships through SFAL, an @ITBTGoK Centre of Excellence for Fabless Semiconductors. Semiconductor Future Accelerator… pic.twitter.com/DZkuvO7108 — M B Patil (@MBPatil) September 19, 2026

Why these partnerships matter for Karnataka’s chip push

The state government officials said, for Karnataka, the seven pacts are not just about signing MoUs; they are about building a practical pipeline for fabless semiconductor companies. Karnataka already has strengths in chip design, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), and a large talent pool in Bengaluru and beyond. What has been missing is a structured path that takes a design from a lab prototype to a manufacturable product, and then to market with the right funding and industry links.

By bringing IISc CeNSE into the fold, SFAL gains deeper research and prototyping muscle. Silvaco’s involvement means designers can access advanced EDA tools that are otherwise expensive and hard to get. Kaynes Semicon’s role is crucial for startups that can design chips but struggle to find manufacturing partners and scale production. FourFront’s focus on automotive and power electronics aligns with India’s push in electric vehicles, renewable energy and industrial electronics.

WOWSEMI, PeachTree Elevate and Aarayaa Advisory aim to solve two chronic problems: shortage of skilled semiconductor talent and difficulty in raising early-stage capital. Together, these partners are meant to offer end-to-end support — from training engineers to mentoring founders and preparing them for investors.

SFAL 2.0: From design hub to global chip player

Karnataka is treating semiconductors as a long-term priority through SFAL 2.0. The state wants chip companies to design, test, manufacture and scale their products locally before entering global markets. If the partnerships work as planned, more chip startups could move from ideas to commercial products, while creating skilled jobs and a stronger talent pool.