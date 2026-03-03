India stands at a precarious crossroads as rising crude prices threaten to inflate the national import bill and stretch the government’s fiscal capacity.

According to a detailed analysis by Nomura, India is now among the most susceptible economies in Asia to energy shocks, alongside Thailand and South Korea.

Impact on consumer inflation

While the domestic impact on consumer inflation remains somewhat shielded by state-regulated fuel pricing, the report suggests that the financial burden will eventually manifest through either a higher subsidy load or a widening trade deficit.

The brokerage identifies a specific set of risks for the Indian markets, noting that the primary damage occurs through a “negative terms-of-trade shock.” With India relying heavily on external energy sources, any sustained spike in global benchmarks directly translates into a drain on foreign exchange reserves and a strain on the rupee.

Crude realities: A three-pronged squeeze on India

Nomura’s assessment outlines three critical areas where the Indian economy faces immediate pressure. First, the trade balance is expected to deteriorate as the cost of importing crude rises faster than the value of India’s exports.

Second, the fiscal math of the central government faces a challenge; if the state decides to absorb the price hike to prevent public outcry, it must increase subsidies or slash existing fuel excise taxes.

Third, the report notes that corporate margins, particularly in sectors like paints, chemicals, and aviation, will likely see a compression as input costs climb.

“India is among the most vulnerable to higher oil prices, due to its high import dependence, while Malaysia would be a relative beneficiary since it is an energy exporter,” Nomura stated in its March 1 Asia Insights report.

Vulnerable points for the Indian Market

The analysis provides a breakdown of how the current energy environment impacts specific economic metrics across the region:

The Import Bill Burden: Nomura estimates that for every 10% increase in oil prices, India’s current account balance typically worsens by approximately 0.3% of GDP.

Nomura estimates that for every 10% increase in oil prices, India’s current account balance typically worsens by approximately 0.3% of GDP. Fiscal Buffer at Risk: To protect consumers, the Indian government often utilizes fuel excise tax cuts. However, Nomura points out that this reduces the “fiscal space” available for capital expenditure.

To protect consumers, the Indian government often utilizes fuel excise tax cuts. However, Nomura points out that this reduces the “fiscal space” available for capital expenditure. Currency Volatility: The brokerage highlights that the Indian Rupee (INR) remains sensitive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that investors should watch for potential depreciation against the US dollar and the euro.

The brokerage highlights that the Indian Rupee (INR) remains sensitive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that investors should watch for potential depreciation against the US dollar and the euro. Monetary Policy Stance: While oil prices are rising, Nomura believes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to stay on hold rather than hike rates, as this is viewed as a “short-term supply shock” rather than a demand-driven inflationary trend.

Hormuz headwinds: Tension at the tipping point

The major concern for the Asian region, as detailed by Nomura, involves continued disruption in the Middle East. Such an event would force a re-evaluation of growth targets for the current fiscal year. For India, the resilience of the economy depends heavily on how long the government can maintain price controls without blowing a hole in the budget.

ALSO READ UBS warns of energy supply risks as US-Israel strikes on Iran push Gold to fresh highs

“We expect Asia to use fiscal policy as the first line of defense to protect consumers via domestic price controls, higher subsidies, fuel excise tax cuts and lower import tariffs on crude oil,” the report explained.

Conclusion

Nomura pointed out that the outlook for India remains tied to the stability of the Middle East. While the country has built significant foreign exchange reserves to handle short-term volatility, a prolonged period of crude trading above $90 or $100 per barrel would force difficult choices.

Whether it results in higher prices at the pump or a larger fiscal deficit, the “oil tax” on the Indian economy appears inevitable if geopolitical tensions do not subside. Nomura’s analysis serves as a reminder that for an emerging giant like India, energy security and fiscal discipline remain two sides of the same coin.

“Our baseline assumes diverging monetary policy paths, but higher oil prices solidify the case for central banks to stay on hold,” Nomura concluded regarding the regional response to the crisis.