Holi is being celebrated in different parts of India on different days, and this has led to confusion as to when banks are closed exactly. The stock markets are closed on March 3 for the Holi, with trading shut on NSE and BSE, the same is not the case for banks.

Banks across different cities are shut on different days for Holi. So in case you are planning your bank visit, it is best to know when banks are closed in your city.

Especially in the cities of Lucknow and Kanpur, where banks are closed for three consecutive days.

Bank holidays in India are designated by the Reserve Bank of India under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Viewers are advised to also check the RBI Holiday Calendar.

Here’s a full list of bank holidays for March 2026:

March 2 – Banks closed for Holika Dahan

Banks across Lucknow and Kanpur are closed today on the occasion of Holika Dahan.

March 3 – Banks closed for Holi, Dol Jatra, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala

Banks across various cities of India are closed for Holi and various regional festivals, including Dol Jatra, Holika Dahan, and Attukal Pongala. Financial institutions in Maharashtra’s cities of Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur would be closed tomorrow.

Banks in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, will be shut.

Banks across Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Panaji, Patna, and Ranchi will also be closed. The cities of Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada will also observe bank closure tomorrow.

March 4 – Banks closed for Holi second day, Dhuleti and Yaosang

Many cities in India will celebrate the second day of Holi and the regional festivals of Dhuleti and Yaosang, for which banks would be closed. These cities include Tripura’s capital, Agartala, Aizawl, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

In North-East India, banks would be shut across the cities of Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, and Shillong.

Financial institutions would also remain closed across the cities of Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, and Shimla.

Rest of bank holidays in March

March 13

Banks would be closed in Mizoram’s capital city of Aizawl for the regional spring festival of Chapchar Kut.

March 17

In Jammu and Srinagar, banks would be closed for the holy festival of Shab-I-Qadr.

March 19

On the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year’s Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba, and first Navratra, banks would be closed across various cities of the country.

These include Maharashtra’s cities of Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur. Banks would also be closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Srinagar, Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

March 20

Banks would remain closed in Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 21

On the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, and Sarhul, financial institutions would observe a closure across the majority of cities in India.

These include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Dehradun. Banks would also be closed across Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, and Kanpur.

Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Shillong will also observe bank closure.

Financial institutions will also be shut across Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

March 26

Banks would be closed across Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Kanpur on the occasion of Shree Ram Navami. For the same, banks will also be closed across the cities of Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla.

March 27

On the occasion of Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), banks would be closed across Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada.

March 31

Financial institutions would remain closed across the cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, and Chennai for the festival of Mahavir Janmakalyanak and Mahavir Jayanti.

Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi would also observe bank closure for the same occasion.

11 bank holidays in March

This marks a total of 11 bank holidays across various cities of the country. Apart from these days, banks will follow their regular weekly closure of the second Saturday, which is March 14, and the fourth Saturday, i.e., March 28.