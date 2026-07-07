FMCG giant, Hindustan Unilever is all set to post its Q1FY27 results this month. The company is expected to deliver moderate growth in its earnings despite the global headwinds.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any crucial details, here’s all you need to know about HUL Q1FY27 result date

HUL: Q1FY27 result date

The company, which operates brands like Boost and Taj Mahal will post its financial statements for the quarter ended April-June quarter on Tuesday, July 28. Also, HUL will hold its investor call on the same day after the board meeting.

“..this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board Meeting’) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28th July, 2026, inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026..,” the company said in its exchange filing.

HUL: Q4FY26 financial performance

For Q4FY26, the company reported a 21% jump for its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,994 crore against Rs 2,475 crore reported in the year-ago period. The FMCG major’s consolidated revenue expanded by more than 7% year-on-year to Rs 16,351 crore in Q4 from Rs 15,190 crore reported last year.

The company’s standalone revenue for the Jan-March quarter was posted at Rs 15,733 crore rising nearly 7%, while its standalone net profit was pegged at Rs 2,930 crore up over 17% from Q4FY25.

HUL share price

Hindustan Unilever ended Tuesday’s trade on the NSE flat at Rs 2,208.80. Over the past one month the company’s stock has delivered a return of more than 4%, while over the past six months it has declined by 8%.

So far this year the FMCG major’s share price has fallen 5%.

About the company

Hindustan Unilever is an Indian fast moving consumer goods company, which operates brands like Kissan, Bru, Lipton and many more. It is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.