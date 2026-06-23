The Himachal Pradesh government has signed implementation agreements for 19 hydropower projects in 2026, involving a combined generation capacity of 278 MW and an estimated investment of Rs 3,336 crore, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. The agreements mark another step in the state’s effort to harness its significant hydropower resources, expand electricity generation and strengthen its long-term energy revenue base.

The projects cover a wide range of capacities and locations across the state. They include Soyal Dashal (9 MW), Khauli-II (6 MW), Gramang (9 MW), Umli (10 MW), Bharmour Stage-I (24 MW), Bharmour Stage-II (21 MW), Harsar Stage-II (22.5 MW), Harsar Stage-III (19 MW), Tundah Stage-II (24 MW), Janglik (18 MW), Rupin Stage-II (15 MW), Dunali-I and II (17 MW), Jari (12 MW), Toral Kundli (18 MW), Tundan (15 MW), Kot Dogri (10 MW), Upper Kurmi (8 MW), Kalal Khol (11 MW) and Melan (9.6 MW).

Together, these projects are expected to add fresh power capacity and attract new capital into the state’s power sector.

CM Sukhu said the initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to unlock Himachal’s hydropower potential in a planned and disciplined manner. Beyond boosting generation, the projects are also expected to support the state’s revenue stream through royalties and related energy-sector earnings. The signing of these agreements, he indicated, reflects the government’s attempt to move from policy intent to on-ground execution in a sector that is central to Himachal Pradesh’s economy.

The project mix also shows a focus on smaller and mid-sized hydropower plants, which are often easier to develop than large mega-projects and can be spread across multiple river basins. By building a portfolio of projects rather than relying on a single large investment, the state aims to widen development benefits, create greater investor interest and reduce concentration risk in the energy sector.

Royalty policy revised in Himachal Pradesh

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said the government has amended its power policy and revised royalty rates for hydropower projects of up to 25 MW capacity. Under the new framework, a uniform royalty rate of 12 per cent will apply for 40 years. The Chief Minister said the change is aimed at strengthening the state’s energy revenue framework and ensuring that Himachal gets a fairer share from its natural resources.

“The present state government is committed to harnessing the vast hydropower potential of Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu said, underlining that the sector remains central to the state’s economic strategy.

The government also said it has cancelled the allotments of 15 power projects where developers had shown little interest in execution. Officials said international bids will now be invited for their speedy implementation. The move signals a tougher stance on delayed or inactive projects, with the government seeking to prevent valuable hydropower sites from remaining underutilised.

Chief Minister Sukhu said all agreements are being signed only after ensuring that the interests of Himachal Pradesh are fully protected. He added that the state is prioritising the sector to strengthen its economy and improve long-term returns from power development.

Tidong and geothermal push in Himachal

The Chief Minister also informed that construction of the 150 MW Tidong Stage-I Hydroelectric Project has been completed. In addition, the state government has signed an MoU with Geo Tropi India Private Limited for the exploration and development of geothermal energy projects, marking a broader effort to diversify Himachal’s clean-energy portfolio.

Hydropower potential in Himachal

CM Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh has an estimated hydropower potential of around 24,000 MW. Out of this, 12,588 MW has already been developed across 189 completed projects, while 54 projects with 1,528 MW are under construction and 526 projects with 7,539 MW are at various stages of approval.

He said the state is pushing the sector not only to expand generation but also to strengthen its economy through better planning, revised policies and stricter project execution. The latest agreements, he added, reflect the government’s effort to move from stalled potential to measurable progress in the energy sector.