The Q4 earnings season is in full-power mode and many companies have declared dividends. Some payouts aligned with the broader trend, while others exceeded investor expectations. Many firms like UltraTech Cement and Maruti Suzuki India announced their highest-ever dividend payouts.

Oracle Financial Services declared its highest-ever dividend payout in over a decade. Stocks of Muthoot Finance, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech also saw the recommendation of their highest-ever annual dividends for FY26.

Here are the highest dividend payouts seen so far for FY26

UltraTech Cement: Special Dividend Rs 240

India’s largest cement player recommended a special dividend of Rs 240 per share, its highest-ever payout in history. The cement major said that the payout was driven by several milestones achieved in FY26. In FY25, UltraTech had paid out a dividend of Rs 77.5 per share.

For FY26, the Aditya Birla-controlled company reported that its consolidated PAT crossed the Rs 8,000 crore threshold for the first time in its history, while its domestic grey cement capacity surpassed the 200 MTPA mark.

Also, the company stated that its operating cash flows rose 50% year-on-year to Rs 14,398 crore — the strongest in its history.

Maruti Suzuki India: Board recommends Rs 140 final dividend

The auto company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 140 per share, slightly higher than its FY25 payout of Rs 135, but still its highest-ever dividend payout. The total payout comes at about Rs 4,401.6 crore.

Readers should note that the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting on August 31.

Muthoot Finance: Board declares interim dividend of Rs 30

For FY26, the NBFC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share, and the record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for April 17. This marks the highest-ever dividend payout by the company.

Eligible shareholders will receive the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration. In FY25, Muthoot Finance had paid an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share.

Oracle Financial Services: Highest dividend in over a decade

The software company’s board has recommended its second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share of face value Rs 5 each. With this addition, the company’s total dividend pay for FY26 stands at Rs 300 per share.

This marks the highest dividend payout by the company in over a decade, as previously, in 2024, it had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 485 per share.

The record date for the same has been fixed for May 7, and eligible shareholders will get their pay on or before May 21.

Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies: Highest-ever dividend payouts

Both the IT majors have recommended their highest-ever dividend payouts, with Tech Mahindra’s board recommending a final dividend of Rs 36 per share of face value Rs 5 each.

In October 2025, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. With this, the dividend amount for FY26 stands at Rs 51.

The record date for Tech Mahindra’s final dividend payout has been fixed for Friday, July 3, 2026, while investors will receive their final dividend before Friday, August 14, 2026, if declared at the annual general meeting.

HCL Tech too announced its largest-ever dividend of Rs 24 per share of face value Rs 2 each, marking its fourth consecutive payout for the financial year ending 2026. The full-year dividend amount now stands at Rs 60, with Rs 24 per share for the reporting quarter and Rs 36 per share over the previous three quarters (Rs 12 per share every quarter).

The IT major has fixed the record date of Saturday, April 25, for the payment of the aforementioned interim dividend, while eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend by May 5.