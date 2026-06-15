All eyes are on the dividend payout of India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank. With its management reshuffle the lender’s stock has been gathering momentum.

HDFC Bank will ascertain shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 13 per share this week.

The bank’s shares will turn ex-date on Thursday, June 18, and will check its record books on Friday, June 19.

Here are all the details pertaining to the payout you should know

HDFC Bank FY26 dividend: Date and history

The lender has fixed the record date of Friday, June 19 for its final dividend payout of Rs 13 per share and had declared a special interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share in July last year. With this the bank’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 15.50 per share.

“With this, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2026 would be Rs 15.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend shall be Friday, June 19, 2026,” the bank said in its press release.

HDFC Bank: Q4 Financial Performance

The lender posted a net profit of Rs 19,221 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter rising over 9% YoY against Rs 17,616 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The bank’s net interest income for the quarter grew 3.2% in Q4FY26 at Rs 33,000 crore in comparison to Rs 32,000 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

HDFC Bank’s total income in the March quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 89,808 crore, growing by 0.36% on a yearly basis, as its total income in Q4 FY25 was Rs 89,487 crore.

HDFC Bank: Share Price

The bank’s stock ended Monday’s trade at Rs 777.65, up 0.65% from its previous close. Over the past one month its share price has increased by over 1%, while over the past six months it has fallen by nearly 22%.

So far this year its stock has declined by more than 21%.

About HDFC Bank

Incorporated in 1994, HDFC Bank operates as a subsidiary of HDFC and is India’s largest sector private bank in terms of market capitalization. It is headquartered in Mumbai and has a network of more than 9,000 branches.