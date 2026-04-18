The country’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, has declared its Q4 numbers, but what’s even more exciting for shareholders is that the bank has declared a final dividend. The record date to decide the eligibility of shareholders who would receive the dividend has been fixed.

HDFC Bank dividend announcement

A look at the HDFC Bank dividend announcement. A final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share has been recommended by the bank’s Board. This is in addition to the Rs 2.50 per share special dividend announced in August. With this, the total dividend payout for FY26 is Rs 15.50 per share. The record date has been set as June 19, 2026.

As per the exchange filing, “The Bank paid a special interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each (adjusted for bonus) on August 11, 2025. The Board of Directors have now recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.00 per equity share of Rs 1 for the year ended March 31, 2026. This would be subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting. With this, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2026 would be Rs 15.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend shall be Friday, June 19, 2026.”

HDFC Bank dividend history

So far, HDFC Bank declared a total of 27 dividends since April 2001. This announcement is the 28th one.

In the last 1 year, the bank has announced a total dividend payout of Rs 27 per share. The Bank’s dividend yield is over 3% at current levels.

Board proposes amendments to Employee Stock Incentive Plan 2022

Additionally, the HDFC Bank has proposed amendments to the Employee Stock Incentive Plan 2022.

According to the exchange filing, the “name of ‘Nomination and Remuneration Committee’ is changed to ‘Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee’ with effect from October 30, 2025; thus, references to the said committee in the Stock Incentive Plan have been revised accordingly.”

The changes are set to reflect the present applicable laws, directions, regulations, accounting standards, etc. are being carried out.

Moreover the board proposed the extension of the validity of the Stock Incentive Plan 2022 to enable the carry-forward of the unutilized pool of RSUs as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot on May 14, 2022 for an additional period of 5 (five) years i.e. till May 13, 2031