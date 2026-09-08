IT major HCLTech will invest Rs 185 crore in setting up an advanced semiconductor lab facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The facility will be equipped with cutting-edge tools in order to drive research and development, pre-production, and production qualifications, the company said in its exchange filing.

HCLTech: Bengaluru facilities details

The IT giant’s new semiconductor lab will include a 40,000 sq ft advanced lab, including 25,000 sq ft of 10K and 1K classrooms. This lab will include tools from companies like Teradyne, Advantest, Keysight, Tektronix, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

This, in turn, will support its research and development, pre-production, and production qualification, helping enable faster turnaround, superior quality, and reduced complexity for customers.

As per HCL Technologies, the lap will enable the company to provide more comprehensive solutions and give customers access to cutting-edge facilities and skilled teams.

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HCLTech Management commentary

Commenting on the development, Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, said, “The inauguration of our Advanced Semiconductor Lab in Bengaluru is a proud milestone for HCLTech and reinforces India’s growing leadership in semiconductor innovation. This facility reflects our deep commitment to investing in high-end engineering capabilities.”

HCLTech share price

HCL Technologies stock ended Tuesday’s trade on the exchanges flat at Rs 1,277. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by nearly 6%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined around 4%.