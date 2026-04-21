HCLTech Q4FY26 Results LIVE updates: IT major, HCLTechnologies is all set to announce its fourth quarter and full-year financial results today, i.e., April 21, 2026. The company’s board may also recommend an interim dividend for FY26.

HCLTechnologies dividend expectations

HCLTech dividend amount aggregates to Rs 36 per share, as the IT major paid out an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the last three quarters. The company is likely to have also considered the payment of an interim dividend. Investors would be keenly watching out for the management’s views on it

The outcome of the meeting will be declared today, with investors expecting the declaration of a dividend.

HCLTechnologies Q4 results preview

Brokerages expect a soft quarterly result for the company, forecasting its revenue to decline in constant currency terms, driven by a sequential fall in its P&P (products and platforms) business segment. For this financial year, experts forecast the firm to give a revenue growth guidance of 3–5% in IT services. They also expect margin improvement aided by rupee depreciation.

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HCLTech Q4 profit expectations

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects the company’s net profit to rise by 7.6% on a year-on-year basis. However, they expect HCLTech’s net profit to decline nearly 8% quarter-on-quarter to nearly Rs 4,636 crore.

The brokerage forecast the company’s revenue at over Rs 34,204 crore, reflecting a YoY rise of 13% and a sequential growth of 1%. “Services segment is likely to report 0.4% CC QoQ growth,” it added.

HCLTech: Q3FY26 Performance

For Q3FY26, the company’s net profit was reported at Rs 4,076 crore, down 11% YoY and declining nearly 4% on a sequential basis.

The company’s revenue from operations was up more than 13% YoY to Rs 33,872 crore. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose by 6%

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