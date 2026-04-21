HCLTech Q4FY26 Results LIVE updates: IT major, HCLTechnologies is all set to announce its fourth quarter and full-year financial results today, i.e., April 21, 2026. The company’s board may also recommend an interim dividend for FY26.
HCLTechnologies dividend expectations
HCLTech dividend amount aggregates to Rs 36 per share, as the IT major paid out an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the last three quarters. The company is likely to have also considered the payment of an interim dividend. Investors would be keenly watching out for the management’s views on it
The outcome of the meeting will be declared today, with investors expecting the declaration of a dividend.
Brokerages expect a soft quarterly result for the company, forecasting its revenue to decline in constant currency terms, driven by a sequential fall in its P&P (products and platforms) business segment. For this financial year, experts forecast the firm to give a revenue growth guidance of 3–5% in IT services. They also expect margin improvement aided by rupee depreciation.
Nuvama Institutional Equities expects the company’s net profit to rise by 7.6% on a year-on-year basis. However, they expect HCLTech’s net profit to decline nearly 8% quarter-on-quarter to nearly Rs 4,636 crore.
The brokerage forecast the company’s revenue at over Rs 34,204 crore, reflecting a YoY rise of 13% and a sequential growth of 1%. “Services segment is likely to report 0.4% CC QoQ growth,” it added.
HCLTech: Q3FY26 Performance
For Q3FY26, the company’s net profit was reported at Rs 4,076 crore, down 11% YoY and declining nearly 4% on a sequential basis.
The company’s revenue from operations was up more than 13% YoY to Rs 33,872 crore. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose by 6%
Live Updates
12:17 (IST)
21 Apr 2026
HCLTech Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: HCLTech share price up 1%
In the intra-day trade, the company's share were trading at Rs 1,450.05 up more than 1% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions the share price has declined by nearly 1%, while over the past one month the stock has climbed up by 7%
12:05 (IST)
21 Apr 2026
HCLTech Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: HCLTech dividend history
HCLTech's total dividend amount for FY26 up until now stands at Rs 36 per share. In Q1, Q2, and A3 the IT major paid out an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.
12:03 (IST)
21 Apr 2026
HCLTech Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: HCLTech dividend in focus
HCLTech in its regulatory filing said the outcome of its two-day board meeting which commenced on April 20, will be declared on April 21 as the IT major will consider the audited financial results of the company for financial year ending March 31, 2026 and the board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.
12:00 (IST)
21 Apr 2026
HCLTech Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: Welcome to this live blog
Good afternoon! The Q4 earnings season continues, with HCLTech set to announce its Q4FY26 earnings today after Wipro announced its Q4 results on April 16.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates on HCLTech's financial performance, profit (if there is any impact of new labour code), dividend declaration, and key management insights. Stay tuned for the latest developments as they unfold.