IT major, HCL Technologies has announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the June quarter. The company is all set to check its record books this week, and eligible shareholders will receive the said amount by next week.

In case you are wondering whether you are eligible for the HCL Tech dividend payout and when you will receive it, here’s everything you need to know –

HCL Technologies: Dividend record and payment date

HCL Tech has fixed the record date of Friday, July 17 to determine the shareholder eligibility for its interim dividend payout of Rs 12 per share. This means if an investor sells its HCL Tech stock on or before July 17 they won’t be eligible for the dividend payout.

Eligible beneficiaries shall receive the dividend payment on Monday, July 27.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-27…..The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be July 17, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be July 27, 2026,” the company said in its exchange filing.

In FY6, the software company had paid a total of Rs 60 per share in dividend.

HCL Technologies Q1FY27 financial performance

For the April-June quarter, the company posted its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,424 crore, expanding over 20% year-on-year from Rs 3,843 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the IT major’s bottomline expanded by more than 3% from Rs 4,488 crore posted in the trailing quarter.

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HCL Technologies consolidated revenue from operations for the June quarter stood at Rs 34,579 crore, jumping nearly 14% from Rs 30,349 crore reported in Q1FY26. The company’s topline increased nearly 2% from Rs 33,981 crore reported in the previous quarter.

HCL Technologies share price

The company’s stock ended Monday’s trade on NSE at Rs 1,22.20, up 5% from its previous close. Over the past one month HCL Technologies share price has increased around 9%, while over the past six months it has declined by 27%.

Over the past one year, HCL Tech’s stock has declined by 25%.