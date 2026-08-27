IT major HCLTechnologies announced that it has established a Global Capability Center in Pune, India, in partnership with biotechnology company Wacker. The GCC has been established to support Wacker’s engineering, IT, and digital transformation initiatives.

HCLTech-Wacker: GCC details

As a part of the collaboration, the IT giant will leverage its expertise in development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) and automation to help strengthen Wacker’s operational efficiency and drive its growth in digital transformation, said Kiran Cherukuri, EVP and Global GCC Practice Head, HCLTech.

He added, “”Through a phased customer-centric operating model, we are establishing a flexible, resilient, and future-ready GCC for WACKER in Pune.”

Also Commenting on the collaboration, Fabian Seibold, Director WACKER Excellence Hub Pune, said, “The Global Capability Center is an important step in strengthening our global delivery and digital execution capabilities,” said Fabian Seibold, Director WACKER Excellence Hub Pune.

ALSO READ Data Centre Growth Stock: TD Power vs Sterlite Technologies

He added that HCL Tech’s experience in building and scaling such centres will help Wacher move ahead with a model that empowers agility, governance and long-term growth.

HCLTechnologies share price

HCL Tech ended Thursday’s trade on the stock exchanges at Rs 1,282, down 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 1.5%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined by more than 8%.

About the companies

HCLTechnologies is an information technology firm, which provides technology solutions and products in industries like Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services. It is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Wacker is an international company which operates through four business divisions: silicones and polymers chemical divisions, biosolutions, polysilicon, and photovoltaic industries. It is based in Munich, Germany.