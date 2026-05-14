The share price of defence equipment manufacturing company, Hindustan Aeronautics rose by 4% as the company posted 5% growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter largely driven by high operational revenue and one-off accounting gains. The company has also announced its highest ever dividend.

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HAL: Q4 net profit rises 5% YoY

The company’s fourth quarter net profit was pegged at Rs 4,196 crore, rising 5.5%% year-on-year against Rs 3,976 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the PSU’s net profit advanced by a whopping 124% from Rs 1,866 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The aerospace company reported its consolidated revenue from operations for the March quarter at Rs 13,942 crore increasing nearly 2% from Rs 13,698 crore reported for Q4FY25. On a sequential basis the company’s topline advanced by 81% from Rs 7,698 crore posted in the previous quarter.

For Q4FY6, the company’s total consolidated expenses expanded by 4% YoY to Rs 9,522 crore from Rs 9,149 crore posted in the same quarter last year. On a quarterly basis, HAL’s total expenses increased by 55% from Rs 6,138 crore.

HAL: Board recommends Rs 35 dividend

The Bengaluru headquartered company’s board has proposed its first interim dividend of Rs 35 per share of Rs 5 each for FY26. If approved, this would mark the highest ever dividend payout by the firm.

HAL: Share Price

The company’s share price was up nearly 2% in the intra-day session. Over the past one month the PSU’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 11%, while over the past six months it has declined by around 1%.

So far this year HAL’ share price has climbed up by nearly 7%.