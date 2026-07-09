In a move to deepen the electronics component ecosystem, the Finance Ministry has waived basic customs duty on a range of goods used to manufacture lithium-ion cells, display assemblies and inductor coil modules until March 31, 2029.

Three separate notifications, issued by the Department of Revenue, extend the exemption on machinery, equipment and inputs across these three manufacturing chains. The key change here includes the expansion of the list to include the concessional customs duty for lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

The relief follows sustained representations from industry bodies to the Ministry of Finance, and gives an important push to the Production Linked Incentive scheme to cut import dependence and build out domestic value addition in electronics.

On the electronics manufacturing side, the exemption applies to inputs used in display cells, backlight units, flexible printed circuit assemblies, frames and anisotropic conductive film as well as materials feeding into inductor coil and wireless-charging module production, such as nano-crystalline assemblies and neodymium magnets.

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Expanded Concessions

Meanwhile, the battery side of the notification which is the more sweeping change which now includes the full lithium-ion cell production process. This means that the earlier, narrower list of machinery eligible for concessional duty has been replaced with an 85 category schedule covering the entire process. This includes processes from powder preparation and slurry coating through electrode winding, welding, formation and final packaging, along with auxiliary systems such as solvent recovery and effluent treatment.

MeitY Approval

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has been particularly happy about the decision given the boost to electronics manufacturing.

“Based on industry representations, this is something that we had taken up with the Ministry of Finance. We are very happy that these notifications have been issued. This will really stimulate the electronics industry, especially the electronic component industry in the country,’ MeitY Secretary S.Krishnan said on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit.

The announcement moved a cluster of listed names on Thursday. Among electronics manufacturing services players, Dixon Technologies, Kaynes Technology India, Syrma SGS Technology, Amber Enterprises, PG Electroplast and EPACK Durable were all in action, with the logic being that cheaper imported machinery and inputs support their capacity expansion and localisation plans. ICICI Securities, in a note, described the policy as positive for this group, pointing to improved cost visibility and stronger economics for local manufacturing and export competitiveness.

On the battery side, Exide Industries and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility stand out because both are actively building lithium-ion cell capacity. Reliance Industries would also see a benefit given its battery energy storage ambitions at Jamnagar, though batteries remain a small piece of its overall business.