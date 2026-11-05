Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced its financial results for Q2 FY27, reporting a 56.78% drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in an exchange filing. Consolidated PAT declined to Rs 263.83 crore for the September quarter, down from Rs 610.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total Revenue and Expenses from Operations

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 4,247.32 crore, down from Rs 6,046.87 crore Year-on-Year (YoY), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in the regulatory filing post-market hours. Total expenses in the quarter under review dropped to Rs 3,627.70 crore as compared to Rs 3,894.98 crore (YoY).

ALSO READ Adani Ports to fully acquire Netherlands’ Evos aims to expand global operations

Regional Highlights

During the period, the company demonstrated solid overall expansion driven by strong regional performance across key markets. Growth was led by Emerging Markets (EM) and North America, which surged by 33.2% and approximately 31% in core business, respectively. India also maintained steady momentum with roughly 14% growth, while the European Union (EU) business delivered modest gains of 6.2%.

Advertisement

Management Commentary

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and MD of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said: “Q2 demonstrated the strength and resilience of Glenmark’s base business. We remain on track to deliver our FY27 guidance with continued growth in India, a strong recovery in North America supported by multiple launches, and robust performance across Emerging Markets. RYALTRIS® continues to expand internationally with the recent Brazil launch marking an important milestone.”

Saldanha added that the company’s partnered innovative oncology pipeline is also progressing towards commercialisation, with the first launch expected by the end of FY27. Glenmark’s innovation subsidiary, IGI, continues to advance its multispecific oncology pipeline. Phase 1 data for ISB 2001 has been selected for an oral presentation at the 2026 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The company also intends to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for ISB 2301 by the end of this year.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 2,485.5 apiece on the BSE.