According to PTI, Gas Authority of India (GAIL) will invest Rs 3,800 crore as part of its renewable energy initiatives. The PSU will set up 700 megawatts worth of solar power projects across the states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

GAIL: 600 MW Solar Project in UP

The company will set up a 600 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, with its contract value at Rs 3,294.8 crore (including taxes, IDC, and related charges), GAIL said in its regulatory filing. The existing solar capacity of the project stands at 29 MW.

The 600 MW solar project, which is being carried out to expand the company’s growth, would comprise a 550 MWh co-located battery energy storage system (BESS). The project is expected to be completed within a time frame of 15 months, and the PSU will finance it by means of debt and equity.

As per the PTI report, GAIL will develop the 600 MW solar project in Jhansi’s TUSCO Solar Park, targeting to fulfil the captive power requirements of its petrochemical plant located at Pata, Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

GAIL: 100 MW Solar Project in Maharashtra

The report added that the gas distributor will also set up a 100 MW solar power project in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to meet the needs of its PDH-PP plant located in Raigad.

Following the commissioning of these projects, the PSU’s installed renewable energy capacity is expected to rise by more than 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW. These new projects are aimed at helping push GAIL’s renewable energy capacity and ensure smooth power supply through integrated storage solutions, the news agency added.

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GAIL stated that these projects align with its initiative to expand the company’s green energy portfolio, whilst maintaining a mix of conventional and renewable assets.

“GAIL’s installed renewable energy capacity shall increase substantially to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW upon commissioning of these projects,” said Deepak Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, as per the PTI report. He also highlighted that the project expansion reflects GAIL’s vision of growth along with its environmental responsibility while ensuring long-term energy security.

GAIL: Share Price

The PSU’s shares ended Monday’s trade flat at Rs 153.58. Over the last one month, the company’s stock has delivered a return of over 5%. However, over the past six months, the company’s stock has declined by more than 12%.

So far in 2026, the stock has declined by more than 11%.