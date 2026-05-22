Share price of GAIL is in focus as the Maharatna PSU has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval. With the addition of this final dividend, the company’s total dividend payout stands at Rs 5.50 per share for FY26.

GAIL: FY26 total dividend payout

Previously, the state-run gas utility had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share in January, and with the addition of the Rs 0.50 per share final dividend, the company’s total dividend payout ratio for FY26 stands at 51.9%.

“The Board of the Company has recommended the payment of Final Dividend @ 5% (Re. 0.50 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The record date for payment of Final Dividend would be intimated separately,” the company said in its exchange filing.

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GAIL: Q4FY26 financial performance

On May 21, the company also announced its quarterly and full-year financial performance and reported a sharp fall in its March quarter net profit, attributed to LNG supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the March quarter, excluding minority interest, was pegged at Rs 1,485 crore, falling over 40% from Rs 2,492 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit declined by more than 15% from Rs 1,756 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The decline in the gas transmission company’s bottom line largely came on the back of supply disruptions in LNG imports from Qatar caused by the prolonged West Asia conflict, which began on February 28.

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The PSU’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 35,705 crore, down over 2% from Rs 36,549 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its top line edged up by 1% from Rs 35,302 crore reported in Q3.

GAIL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported at Rs 2,703 crore, falling 25% from Rs 3,610 crore reported in the previous quarter.

About the company

GAIL is a state-owned natural gas company that operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The company’s operations include transmission and marketing of natural gas, production of LPG, city gas distribution, and more.