From L&T, BHEL to MTAR: How SHANTI rules may unlock India’s nuclear pipeline, make SMR a gamechanger
India’s nuclear power sector is opening up to private players under the SHANTI Rules. Here are the nuclear stocks Elara Capital sees benefiting, from L&T and BHEL to Power Mech, MTAR Technologies and Walchandnagar.
Simply put, it opens the door for private companies to enter civil nuclear power generation. Until now, only public sector entities could do this. The new rules let eligible private firms build, own, operate and eventually decommission nuclear plants and reactors.
The rules also expand the potential use of nuclear power beyond conventional electricity generation. Captive power, industrial process heat and hydrogen production are among the applications covered by the framework. That is a much bigger playing field than just running a power station.
Here is the practical bit. Instead of chasing multiple approvals at every stage, companies will apply for a single composite licence. This one licence covers construction, ownership, operation and decommissioning.
Companies will also get access to approved reactor technologies, both Indian and foreign, subject to regulatory clearance. That could open the door to global technology partnerships.
According to the Elara Capital report, “The SHANTI Rules and Regulations could materially accelerate India’s small modular reactor (SMR) opportunity by providing a framework for private participation.”
Who could benefit from the nuclear investment cycle?
The impact may not stop with power producers. A nuclear project requires a wide ecosystem of engineering, construction and specialised equipment. This is where companies such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Power Mech Projects, MTAR Technologies and Walchandnagar Industries could potentially enter the picture.
Elara Capital said the framework could create “a sizeable EPC and equipment opportunity” for these companies.
Who Could Benefit from India’s Nuclear Push?
Elara Capital flags two sets of potential beneficiaries from the SHANTI framework
SMR Developers & Power Producers
Companies with stated SMR ambitions
NTPC
Jindal Nuclear
Tata Power
Reliance
Adani Power
EPC & Equipment Players
Engineering, construction & specialised equipment
L&T
BHEL
Power Mech Projects
MTAR Technologies
Walchandnagar Ind.
Elara Capital: the framework could create a “sizeable EPC and equipment opportunity” — though earnings impact is not immediate and depends on approvals, technology decisions & capital deployment.
For informational purposes only. Not investment advice.
Another important feature is the proposed access to approved domestic and foreign reactor technologies. This could allow Indian companies to explore technology partnerships rather than depending solely on domestically developed designs.
The brokerage house in the report noted, “The framework’s allowance for approved domestic and foreign reactor technologies could facilitate technology partnerships and faster deployment.” However, the rules still retain government control over strategic areas such as uranium and thorium mining.
India’s nucleat push: Safety remains a key condition
The proposed regulations also introduce stage-wise safety approvals covering site selection, construction, commissioning, operations and decommissioning.
Periodic safety reviews, emergency preparedness, radiation protection and radioactive waste management will remain part of the framework.
For investors,the nuclear opportunity is therefore not about immediate earnings. Projects will still require regulatory approvals, technology decisions and significant capital.
But if the framework translates into actual project execution, Elara Capital believes India’s nuclear pipeline could become a much larger opportunity for developers, EPC players and equipment suppliers.
Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.