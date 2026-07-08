Tractor and two-wheeler makers are bracing for weaker rural demand amid concerns that El Nino and an uneven southwest monsoon could hurt farm incomes, agricultural output and consumption. While companies are closely tracking weather developments, they are refraining from making any immediate changes to pricing or product portfolios.

Rural markets account for 60-70% of two-wheeler sales and drive the bulk of demand for tractors, making the sector particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in the monsoon.

“It is early to assess the full impact of emerging El Nino conditions. However, strong government interventions such as sustained fertiliser subsidies and targeted local support measures are expected to mitigate some of the risks to farmers and cushion the impact on the kharif season,” said Veejay Nakra, president, farm equipment business, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Tarun Khanna, director, marketing, CNH India, said the delayed onset of the monsoon had disrupted early kharif sowing in several regions, but cautioned that the season was still evolving.

“Rainfall distribution over the coming weeks will be a key determinant of rural sentiment and farm investment decisions,” he said.

The cumulative rainfall deficit narrowed to 12% below the long-period average (LPA) during June 1-July 7 from nearly 40% at the end of June. However, concerns persist that the active spell of the monsoon could weaken in the second half of July. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast weak-to-moderate El Nino conditions in July and August, raising the risk of stress in rain-fed regions.

“The next two to three weeks will be crucial in gauging rural sentiment. If El Nino conditions intensify, farm incomes will suffer. The first signs of demand weakness could emerge during the September-October festive season,” said Sanjay Tripathi, a two-wheeler industry expert.

Volume Targets Reset Lower

Ratings agency S&P Global on Monday warned that a weak monsoon could become a significant headwind for the rural economy by fueling inflation, weakening consumption and putting pressure on rural-led categories such as tractors and two-wheelers.

ICRA expects wholesale two-wheeler volumes to grow 3-5% in FY27, lower than the 10.2% expansion recorded in FY26. Tractor wholesale volume growth is projected to slow to 1-4% from 23.5% in FY26, reflecting expectations of softer rural demand.

S&P said tractors, agrochemicals and two-wheelers are among the sectors most exposed to a deficient monsoon. Tractor and agrochemical volumes could decline by around 10% in a weak rainfall year, while rural two-wheeler sales may contract by 5-10%.

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Raw Material Volatility

Apart from weather-related risks, the industry is also contending with volatile input costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East keep crude oil and its derivatives on edge. On Wednesday, benchmark crude prices rose more than 4% after US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding with Iran was no longer in force, renewing concerns over global energy supplies.

In its FY26 annual report, TVS Motor Co. said rural demand would largely depend on the progress of the monsoon. At the same time, stable inflation and the lower GST on sub-350cc motorcycles are expected to support affordability. The company said its value-focused product portfolio, along with an expanded financing and service network, would help underpin demand.

The progress of the monsoon over the next few weeks is expected to determine rural incomes, farm investment and festive-season demand, making it the key variable for the auto industry’s rural outlook.