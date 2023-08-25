Eaton showcases new industrial solutions for hazardous areas at Automation Expo 2023

Power management company Eaton showcased various crouse-hinds solutions for harsh and hazardous areas – from LED lighting solutions to closed-circuit television (CCTV) technology, smart universal marshalling, and others at the Automation Expo 2023, Mumbai.

The company has also announced that Pune-based UL Group of Companies has come on board as its first Certified Assembly Partner (CAP) in India for Eaton’s Crouse-Hinds series explosion-protected products.

Philipose Jacob, Country Director – India, Crouse-Hinds and B-Line Eaton, said: “From world-leading technology to time-tested solutions, our offerings are designed to protect people, assets, and processes. Our comprehensive portfolio underscores our dedication to meeting the requirements of high-consequence harsh, and hazardous environments.”

At the Expo, the company showcased GECMA Zone 2/22, part of the MTL GECMA Workstation Industrial series range, that features visualisation terminals specifically designed to meet demanding needs operating in GMP environments. GECMA Zone 2/22 HMI is a cutting-edge solution offering built-in security, safety compliance, enhanced visualisation, rugged durability, flexibility, scalability, and advanced functionality. Particularly suitable for hazardous environments in industries such as chemical processing, oil and gas, and wastewater treatment, it optimises control, safety, and efficiency in these settings. Other products showcased include:

Ethernet over Coax (EoC) CCTV solution that upgrades image quality with minimal cost and downtime, facilitating IP data transmission across existing analogue cabling, allowing customers to upgrade to a superior IP system without disruption and replacing all installation cabling.

nHLL linear LED fixture used in Zone 2 and 21 and 22 hazardous areas, manufactured with aluminium enclosure and a high-impact resistant polycarbonate cover. It is engineered for long-life reliability and performance in areas prone to corrosion, moisture and adverse weather.

Smart Universal Marshalling (MTL SUM5) offering a single cabinet design that simplifies commissioning, start-up, maintenance, and documentation, minimising CAPEX, and maximising investment return. Its easy configuration requires no specialised engineering. It reduces the number of marshalling component types from 20 to 7, simplifying procurement, commissioning, and maintenance. The SUM5’s modular design allows for easy adaptation to late changes in I/O or surges at minimum cost and time.