Dubai’s record property boom is facing an early stress test as rising tensions involving Iran push geopolitical risk closer to the United Arab Emirates. The development comes just months after the emirate logged its strongest real estate year on record, prompting questions about whether buyer confidence can hold if regional instability persists.

According to research released by Anarock Group, the immediate concern will be real estate investors’ sentiment. According to the firm, Dubai’s long-cultivated image as a safe economic hub in the Middle East is being tested even though the market’s structural demand drivers remain intact.

Meanwhile, Knight Frank also notes that the broader economic outlook could be affected if tensions escalate.

“The conflict in the Middle East is creating significant geopolitical uncertainty, with the potential to impact economic confidence both within the region and globally. It remains too early to quantify the implications for investment or growth. In the near term, a key indicator to watch will be movements in the oil price and whether there is any effect on inflation or interest rate expectations,” explained Knight Frank Office.

Property transactions across Dubai reached nearly Rs 21,00,000 crore (AED 917 billion) in 2025, the highest annual figure ever recorded in the emirate. With the market already operating at peak momentum, geopolitical developments now have the potential to slow decision-making among international buyers, according to Anarock Group’s report.

Anarock says that while long term demand remains supported by global capital flows and expatriate housing demand, deal activity may soften in the short run as buyers reassess risk exposure.

Record breaking property momentum before tensions escalated

Dubai’s property sector driven largely by Indian investors entered the current geopolitical phase after a year of exceptional growth.

The emirate recorded more than 2,70,000 property transactions in 2025, reflecting strong demand from both end users and international buyers. Residential assets drove the surge. The Anarock analysis estimates housing transactions alone accounted for roughly Rs 12,32,000 crore (AED 538 billion) in total deal value, the report added.

Prices have climbed rapidly during the current cycle. According to Anarock Group, residential property values in Dubai have increased between 60% and 75% since 2021, placing the city among the fastest growing housing markets globally following the pandemic recovery.

“Dubai entered this phase of geopolitical uncertainty from a position of considerable strength. In 2025 alone, the emirate recorded nearly AED 917 billion worth of real estate transactions, the highest in its history,” the firm states.

ALSO READ War jitters cool Indian rush for Dubai homes

Deal activity may slow before prices react

The Anarock Group report states that geopolitical tensions tend to influence property markets through behavioural changes among buyers rather than immediate price declines.

According to the firm’s research, transaction volumes often ease first as buyers delay purchases while assessing the evolving situation. Property valuations typically adjust later depending on how long uncertainty persists.

“In most cases, the initial impact is a slowdown in transaction activity rather than an immediate correction in prices,” the Anarock Group report explains.

Off plan property bookings may feel the impact first

According to Anarock Group, off-plan residential projects are usually the most sensitive segment during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

These properties are purchased during construction and rely heavily on buyer expectations about future price appreciation. When confidence weakens, bookings for such projects tend to slow faster than transactions involving completed homes.

“Such sentiment shifts typically affect off plan purchases and speculative investments first, as these segments tend to be more sensitive to market confidence,” the Anarock Group report notes.

The firm adds that while this could temporarily slow sales momentum for newly launched projects, housing demand driven by expatriate residents is likely to remain more stable.

Tourism exposure creates another pressure point

The Anarock report also points to the connection between Dubai’s property sector and the broader regional tourism economy.

The Middle East tourism industry generates roughly Rs 30,00,000 crore (USD 367 billion) annually. According to the firm’s estimates, prolonged instability could reduce visitor numbers across the region by 2.3 crore to 3.8 crore travellers.

That decline could translate into tourism revenue losses between Rs 2,80,000 crore and Rs 4,60,000 crore.

“If that scenario unfolds, the immediate impact would likely be felt in short term rental apartments, hospitality assets and retail properties located in tourist heavy districts,” the Anarock Group report observes.

However, the firm notes that residential housing demand in Dubai is not dependent solely on tourism flows.

Indian buyers continue to anchor overseas demand

The firm’s analysis identifies Indian nationals as the most influential foreign participants in Dubai’s property market.

According to the report, Indian buyers account for roughly 20% to 22% of all foreign property purchases in the emirate, making them the largest overseas buyer group. The sustained interest is driven by geographic proximity, stable currency conditions and attractive rental returns.

Dubai’s rental yields typically range between 6% and 9%, a level that continues to draw international capital compared with many global property markets.

Indian developers have also expanded their presence significantly. According to Anarock Group, firms such as Sobha Realty and Danube Properties have built major residential communities and together contribute to around 8% to 10% of the city’s development pipeline.

“India plays a particularly significant role in this ecosystem. Indian nationals account for roughly 20 to 22% of foreign property purchases in Dubai, making them the largest investor group in the market,” said Prashant Thakur in the Anarock Group report.

International buyer base strengthens resilience

According to Anarock, one of Dubai’s strongest structural advantages lies in the diversity of its investor base.

The report states that property buyers from more than 150 nationalities participate in the emirate’s real estate market. Such diversity reduces dependence on any single economic region.

Dubai’s demographic structure also supports steady housing demand. Expatriates make up roughly 88% to 89% of the United Arab Emirates population, creating consistent demand for rental and ownership housing.

“Dubai’s real estate market depends heavily on international investors and expatriate residents,” the report noted.

Past downturns show strong recovery patterns

The Anarock Group report places the current geopolitical tension within the context of Dubai’s previous real estate cycles.

During the global financial crisis of 2008, property prices dropped between 50% and 60% and required nearly six to seven years to recover. A second downturn occurred between 2014 and 2019 when prices declined around 25% to 30%, largely due to lower oil prices and supply expansion.

More recently, the pandemic caused only a brief disruption. According to Anarock Group, the market regained momentum within 12 to 18 months as international demand returned.

“While geopolitical tensions can temporarily affect investor sentiment, Dubai’s real estate market has historically demonstrated a remarkable ability to absorb shocks and recover relatively quickly,” the report states.

According to Anarock, Dubai’s property sector is entering a phase of caution rather than structural weakness.

International property consultancy Knight Frank has also pointed to the broader economic uncertainty stemming from the conflict. The firm said movements in oil prices and any resulting impact on inflation or interest rate expectations will be key indicators to watch as the situation develops.

Most analysts conclude that the key variable will be how quickly investor confidence returns once regional tension eases. If past cycles offer guidance, Dubai’s property market has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to recover fast.