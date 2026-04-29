April’s end would mark the record dates of major stocks, including Hindustan Zinc and Varun Beverages. Mining major Vedanta would also garner the spotlight over the nearing of its demerger, with shareholders receiving shares of the new entities.

Stocks of ABB India, Tanla Platforms, and Vesuvius India would gain traction for their dividend announcements as well.

So, in case you don’t miss out on any important announcements, here are the major stocks that will turn ex-date on April 30

Hindustan Zinc to turn ex-date on April 29, 2026

Vedanta’s subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY26, marking the only dividend payment by the company. The total payout distributed stands at Rs 4,648 crore.

The record date for the same has been fixed for April 30, meaning if you don’t appear in the company’s record books on or before the aforementioned date, you won’t be entitled to the payout.

Eligible shareholders shall receive the payment within 30 days from the date of declaration, as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

Varun Beverages interim dividend of Rs 0.50

For FY26, the PepsiCo bottler company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share of face value Rs 2 each. The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for May 1, and the stock will turn ex-date on April 30.

So make sure you hold the stock before April 30, as May 1 is a stock market holiday in observance of Maharashtra Day. Beneficial owners will receive the said dividend on and from May 5.

Tanla Platforms to pay second interim dividend

The company’s board has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share of Re 1 each. With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 12 per share.

The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for April 30.

ABB India stock to turn ex-date April 30

The tech firm has recommended a final dividend of Rs 29.59 per share of face value Rs 2 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for May 2, but the stock will turn ex-date on April 30 following the closure of equity markets on May 1.

If approved, the dividend will be dispatched to eligible shareholders after May 9.

Vesuvius India to pay Rs 1.5 per share dividend

The refractory company’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share of face value Re 1 each. The dividend has been recommended for the financial year ending December 2025, as the company follows the calendar year format.

The record date for the same has been fixed for April 30, and, if approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled on May 7, 2026, will be paid thereafter.