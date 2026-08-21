If you hold shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and are wondering when you will receive your final dividend, your wait is nearly over. The PSU has announced the record date for the payment of its final dividend, and the date of its annual general meeting has been declared as well.

AGM’s date is important because while the SAIL’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per share, this will only be paid to beneficiaries if approved by members at its AGM.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any important details pertaining to the dividend announcement, here are all the details you need to know about SAIL’s final dividend.

SAIL: Final dividend record date

The state-run steel maker has fixed the record date of September 30 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 2.35 per share of Rs 10. This marks the one and only dividend announced by the company for FY26.

However, this dividend payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s ensuing AGM, which is scheduled for September 24. If approved, eligible shareholders will receive the dividend within 30 days of the date of approval.

This suggests that beneficiaries shall receive the payment by late September.

SAIL: Q1 FY27 result

In Q1 FY27, SAIL’s consolidated net profit surged 121% year-on-year to Rs 1,644 crore, against Rs 744 crore reported in the year-ago period. The PSU’s revenue from operations saw a marginal 1% YoY rise to Rs 26,245 crore as compared to Rs 25,921 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

SAIL share price

SAIL’s share price was trending flat in Friday’s intra-day trade. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered more than 5% return, while over the past six months, it has advanced by 9%.