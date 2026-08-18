Stocks of Rail Vikas Nigam, Sun TV Network, and Mahanagar Gas are going to be in focus on Tuesday, as they are set to turn ex-dividend today. This means that if investors wish to be eligible for the dividend payout of these companies, they need to hold their stocks before the end of the August 18 trade.

In case you hold the shares of these companies, or are considering selling their stocks. Here’s all you need to know:

RVNL to pay Rs 0.71 per share final dividend

The railway PSU’s senior management has proposed a final dividend payout of Rs 0.71 per share on each share of Rs 10. If approved, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days of date from the date of its declaration at RVNL’s ensuing annual general meeting, which is scheduled for August 25.

With this addition, RVNL’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 1.71 per share.

Sun TV to pay Rs 5 per share interim dividend

The media conglomerate has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of face value Rs 5, translating to 100% in percentage terms. This marks the company’s first dividend payout for FY27.

So if you wish to be eligible for Sun TV Network’s dividend payout, you need to appear in its record books on or before August 18. Beneficiaries shall receive the dividend payment within the second week of September.

In FY26, the company had paid a total of Rs 12.50 per share in dividends.

Mahangar Gas announces Rs 18 per share final dividend

The natural gas company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per share of face value Rs 10 each. This dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s forthcoming AGM, which will be held on August 25.

If approved, the company’s FY26 dividend payout will stand at Rs 30 per. Under the Companies Act, 2013, eligible shareholders shall receive the payment within 30 days of the date of declaration at the AGM.

What is record date?

A record date is the cut-off date set by the company to determine the shareholders eligible for its various corporate actions, like dividend payout, stock split, rights issue, share buyback, etc. In order to be eligible for these, an investor’s name must appear in the company’s record books on or before this date.