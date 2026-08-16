Now that corporate India has wrapped up the earnings season, the streets are monitoring dividend announcements and their record and payment dates. Stocks of major PSUs like RVNL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and NBCC (India) go ex-date this week.

High-investor-interest companies like Mahanagar Gas, Natco Pharma, Hitachi Energy India, and Sun TV will also check their record books this week. So, in case you are considering buying or selling these stocks, here’s a list of major stocks set to turn ex-dividend this week.

August 17: NBCC (India) and HUDCO in focus

A total of 13 companies will turn ex-dividend on Monday, August 17. However, investors will closely monitor PSU companies, including Housing & Urban Corporation, which has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, and NBCC (India), as the company will determine shareholder eligibility for its Rs 0.15 per share interim dividend payout on Monday.

Additionally, focus would be on Bandhan Bank’s dividend payout of Rs 1.50 per share, Delta Corp’s final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, Indo Count Industries ‘ final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, and Manapurram Finance’s interim dividend of Rs 1 per share, all of which are subject to shareholder approval.

August 18: Sun TV Network and RVNL to turn ex-dividend

Media conglomerate Sun TV Network has fixed the record date of Tuesday, August 18, to ascertain the shareholders eligible for its Rs 5 per share interim dividend payout. Another major stock in focus is Rail Vikas Nigam, which will turn ex-date on Tuesday for its Rs 0.71 per share final dividend payout.

Mahangar Gas too would be closely monitored for its final dividend payout of Rs 18 per share. Syrma SGS Technology also goes ex-dividend on the same date for its Rs 1.40 per share final dividend payout. A total of 15 companies have fixed their record dates for August 18.

August 19: Bata India’s interim dividend of Rs 25 per share

Footwear retailer Bata India’s stock goes ex-dividend on Wednesday, Tuesday 19, for its interim dividend payout of Rs 25 per share. Also, Page Industries will check its record books to determine the shareholders eligible for its Rs 200 per share interim dividend payout.

Flair Writing Industries Rs 0.50 per share interim dividend and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Rs 0.50 per share interim dividend will be monitored over the same. A total of 14 companies are slated to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.

August 20: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders & Natco Pharma in focus

Defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will turn ex-date on Thursday, August 20, for its final dividend payout of Rs 4.62 per share. Natco Pharm will turn ex-date on the same date for its Rs 1.50 per share interim dividend payout.

Marksans Pharma’s Rs 0.90 per share final dividend and BR Goyal Infrastructure’s final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share will be in focus as well. In all, 15 companies will check their record books on Thursday.

August 21: Busiest day for corporate India

LIC Housing Finance’s Rs 10 per share final dividend, GE Vernova T&D India’s Rs 10 per share dividend, Deep Industries Rs 2.50 per share final dividend, and eClerx Services Rs 1 per share final dividend, subject to shareholder approval, will be determined on Friday, August 21.

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Jindal Steel’s Rs 2 per share final dividend, Jindal Stainless’s Rs 3 per share final dividend, Patanjali Foods’ Rs 2.30 per share interim dividend, Hitachi Energy’s Rs 8 per share final dividend, and Zen Technologies‘ Rs 1 per share will also be ascertained by the respective companies on the same date.

This would mark a hectic day for corporate India, as a total of 32 companies will check their record books on Friday.

Conclusion

A total of 89 companies are set to turn ex-dividend this week. The investors are likely to closely monitor major large caps like Hitachi Energy, Bata India, and many others. State-owned companies like RVNL, NBCC (India), and HUDCO will also be on investors’ radar for their dividend payouts.

What is a record date?

This is the cut-off date fixed by a company to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its various corporate actions like dividend payouts, stock splits, rights issues, share buybacks, etc. In order to be eligible for these, an investor’s name must appear in the company’s record books on or before this date.