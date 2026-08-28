Some major companies are set to turn ex-dividend today, i.e., Friday, August 28, with prominent names including MCX and NBCC (India). Also, the streets will watch out for the stocks of Poly Medicure and Paras Defence, as the companies will check their record books today.

So, in case you are considering buying or selling the shares of these companies, here are all fivme major stocks set to turn ex-dividend on Friday

MCX declares Rs 8 per share final dividend

The shares of Multi Commodity Exchange will turn ex-dividend on Friday, August 28, as the company will determine the shareholder eligibility for its Rs 8 per share final dividend payout.

If approved, beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before October 15.

NBCC (India) declares Rs 0.46 per share final dividend

Navratna PSU, NBCC (India), will also turn ex-dividend on Friday for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.46 per share of Rs 1 each, subject to shareholder approval at its ensuing annual general meeting, which will be held on September 11. If approved, its total dividend payout for FY26 will stand at Rs 0.94 per share.

Poly Medicure announces Rs 3.50 per share final dividend.

The medical device exporter company will check its record books on August 28 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 3.50 per share of face value Rs 5.

The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s forthcoming AGM, which is scheduled for September 5.

Paras Defence recommends a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

For FY26, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1 per share of face value Rs 5 each. The company will check its record books for the same today; this means if you wish to receive the defence company’s final dividend, you must hold its stocks on or before August 28.

Whirlpool of India to turn ex-dividend for Rs 5 final dividend.

The consumer goods company will turn ex-dividend today for its final dividend payout of Rs 5 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s AGM, scheduled for September 9.

If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration in accordance with the Companies Act 2013. In FY25, too, the company paid a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

What is record date?

It is the cut-off date set by a company to determine the investors eligible for its various corporate actions, like dividend payouts, stock splits, rights issues, etc.