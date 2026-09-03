Shipbuilding PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has announced a final dividend of Rs 6.70 per share for FY26. The company has fixed the record date for the same on September 18, subject to shareholder approval at its forthcoming annual general meeting.

So, in case you are considering buying or selling GRSE’s stock and wish to receive the payout, here are all the details you need to know

GRSE: Final dividend record date

The Navratna PSU will check its record books on September 18 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 6.70 per share. This means you need to hold the company’s shares on or before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout.

However, the dividend payout is subject to shareholder approval at the shipbuilding company’s ensuing AGM, which is scheduled for September 25.

Previously, the company had paid two interim dividends of Rs 5.75 per share and Rs 7.15 per share, respectively. With the addition of the final dividend, GRSE’s total dividend payout for FY26 will stand at Rs 19.60 per share.

GRSE: When will the payment be made?

Under the Companies Act, 2013, beneficiaries shall receive the dividend payout within 30 days of the date of declaration. This means that if the dividend is approved at the AGM, shareholders are likely to receive the payout by the last week of October.

GRSE share price

GRSE’s stock ended Thursday’s trade flat on stock exchanges at Rs 2,509.80. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by more than 2%, while over the past six months, its stock has delivered a return of 6%.

Over the past one year, its stock has declined by 1%.