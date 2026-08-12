PSU Defence major Bharat Electronics is set to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, i.e., on August 13. This means if an investor wishes to qualify for BEL’s final dividend payout, they must hold the company’s shares on or before Thursday.

This marks the second dividend payout by the PSU for FY26, as prior to this, it had declared an interim dividend in February. Here are all the details you must know about BEL’s dividend payout.

BEL: Dividend record date

The PSU has fixed the record date of Thursday, August 13, to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.55 per share of Rs 1 each. This, in percentage terms, comes to 55%.

However, shareholders must note that dividend payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s ensuing annual general meeting scheduled for Friday, August 28. If approved, the PSU’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 2.50 per share.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 19th May 2026 had recommended a final dividend of 55% (Rs 0.55 per share of Rs1/- each) for the year 2025-26 in addition to one interim Dividend amounting to 195% (Rs 1.95 per share of Rs 1/- each) which is subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Under the Companies Act 2013, eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend payment within 30 days from the date of declaration.

BEL: Q1 FY27 result

For the first quarter of financial year 2027, Bharat Electronics reported a 9% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 969 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its profit declined by over 52% from Rs 2,226 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The PSU’s revenue from operations for the April-June quarter was posted at Rs 5,546 crore, expanding 25% YoY against Rs 4,439 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its revenue contracted 46% from Rs 10,224 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

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BEL share price

Bharat Electronics’s share price was down 1% on the NSE in Wednesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by more than2%, while over the past six months its share price has decreased by 8%.