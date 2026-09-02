Coal India’s board of directors has approved the payment of a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share at its annual general meeting, which was held on August 31. The record date for the same has been fixed for September 4.

This means that if you wish to receive the dividend payout, you must appear in the company’s record books on or before the aforementioned date.

Coal India: Dividend record date

The PSU will check its record books on September 4 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 5.25 per share. While the board has approved the dividend payout, it is subject to shareholder approval.

If approved by the shareholders, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 will stand at Rs 26.50 per share, or 265% of face value.

The company had paid three interim dividends of Rs 5.50 per share, Rs 10.25 per share, and Rs 5.50 per share for the financial year 2026.

Coal India: When will you receive the payout?

In case you are wondering when you will receive the Rs 5.25 per share final dividend payout, you should know that under the Companies Act, 2013, it is mandatory for entities to make the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration.

This means Coal India shareholders can expect to receive the final dividend payout by the first week of October.

Coal India: Q1 FY27 result

For Q1 FY27, the Maharatna PSU’s net profit inched up by just 0.7% year-on-year to Rs 8,849 crore against Rs 8.787 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations for the April-June quarter was posted at Rs 46,254 crore, rising 7.7% YoY as compared to Rs 42,919 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Coal India share price

In Wednesday’s intraday trading session, Coal India’s stock was up around 4%. Over the past six months, its shares have been trading flat on the exchanges.