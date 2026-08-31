Major corporate action is lined up for this week, as more than 80 companies are set to check their record books this week. From Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to PSUs like Coal India and GAIL, major stocks are set to turn ex-dividend.

Streets will also eye the dividend payout of NTPC, Oil India, and Shipping Corporation of India. In case you don’t miss out on any important dates, here is a list of all the major dividend stocks you need to watch out for this week:

August 31: Glenmark Pharma to turn ex-dividend

The week will kick off with pharma major Glenmark Pharma checking its record books on Monday, August 31, to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 2.50 per share.

A total of six companies have fixed their record dates for Monday, which include: Ion Exchange India’s Rs 1.25 per share final dividend, Orbit Exports’ Rs 0.50 per share interim dividend, and Triveni Engineering’s Rs 1.25 per share final dividend.

September 1: Procter & Gamble hygiene in focus

A total of seventeen companies have listed Tuesday, September 1, as their record dates, amongst which the investors will highly monitor the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare for its Rs 60 per share final dividend.

Other stocks that go ex-dividend in Healthcare include: Vadilal Enterprises Rs 1.50 per share dividend, Bengal & Assam Company’s Rs 50 per share final dividend, Oriental Rail Infrastructure’s Rs 0.10 per share final dividend, and Maharashtra Seamless’ Rs 10 per share final dividend.

September 2: NTPC and GAIL to turn ex-dividend

Stock of state-owned firms GAIL (India) and NTPC goes ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 3. GAIL has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, while NTPC has announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Investors will closely monitor the shares of Uni Abex Alloy products as the company has declared a dividend of Rs 40 per share and a special dividend of Rs 60 per share. A total of thirteen companies will make their dividend entries on Wednesday.

September 3: Small caps in focus

On Thursday, September 3, markets will focus on small-cap firms as a total of twelve companies will turn ex-dividend. These include: Vadilal Enterprises Rs 43 per share final dividend, Birla Precision Technologies’ Rs 0.050 per share final dividend, and Dhoot Industrial Finance Rs 1.50 per share final dividend.

Additionally, other stocks that go ex-dividend are Hindustan Hardy for its Rs 2.80 per share, Interarch Building Solutions for its Rs 12.50 per share final dividend, and Pune E- Stock Broking’s Rs 1 per share final dividend.

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September 4: Busiest day for corporate India

A total of forty-one companies are slated to turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 4. Major PSUs will check their record books on Friday; these include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for its Rs 1 per share final dividend, Oil India’s Rs 1 per share final dividend, and Coal India’s Rs 5.25 per share final dividend.

Indigo Paints’ Rs 5 per share final dividend, Emcure Pharma’s Rs 3.60 per share final dividend, General Insurance Corporation of India’s Rs 13.25 per share final dividend, and Shipping Corporation of India’s Rs 1 per share final dividend payout will also gain traction.

What is record date?

A record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine shareholder eligibility for its various corporate actions, like dividend payout, share buyback, stock split, rights issue, and so on.