FMCG giant Dabur India registered a 15% year-on-year growth for its Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit, backed by strong revenue growth. The consumer goods firm posted its profit for the reporting quarter at Rs 591 crore against Rs 514 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its bottom line expanded by a whopping 60% from Rs 369 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Dabur India revenue rises 10% YoY

Dabur’s consolidated revenue for the April-June quarter rose over 10% to Rs 3,764 crore from Rs 3,404 crore reported in the same quarter last year, supported by growth across its various business segments. Sequentially, revenue advanced 24% from Rs 3,038 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA including other income) rose 12.6% YoY to 914 crore from Rs 812 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

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India FMCG business rises 9.5% YoY

For the reporting quarter, Dabur’s domestic FMCG business posted a 9.5% YoY growth, with an underlying volume growth of 5%. The company’s hair and personal care segment contributed 55% to its domestic revenue, its healthcare segment comprised 24% of the revenue, and the Food and Beverages segment added 21% to its consolidated domestic revenue.

Dabur’s international business contributed 27% to its consolidated revenue. The Ghaziabad-based firm said its growth in the Middle East softened due to geopolitical volatility.

Dabur India share price

Dabur India’s stock ended Wednesday’s trade on NSE at Rs 433.70, up 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has increased more than 2%, while over the past six months it has declined nearly 16%