Colgate Palmolive (India) posted a 7% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 to Rs 343 crore from Rs 320 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company’s profit declined around 3% from Rs 353 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The sequential decline came likely on the back of commodity price volatility caused by the US-Iran conflict. “We remain focused on actively managing our margin profile through a combination of cost savings initiatives and calibrated price actions,” said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India).

Colgate Palmolive revenue rises 12% YoY

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY27 stood at Rs 1,591 crore, up 12% from Rs 1,421 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue registered a marginal growth from Rs 1,583 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

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“Our toothpaste portfolio achieved robust, high-single-digit volume growth, driven by stellar performance in Premium toothpaste, alongside a sustained growth in our Core portfolio,” said Narasimhan.

She added that the company’s gross margin for the reporting quarter stood ar 69.7%, reflecting a year-on-year rise of 110 basis points. “We leveraged these strong margins to increase our focused investments in brand building and category premiumisation throughout the quarter. Moving forward, we expect to grow sustainably fuelled by our best-in-class science-backed products, supported by continued investment in advertising,” the MD said.

Colgate Palmolive (India) share price

The company’s share price was up nearly 1% in Wednesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has been trading flat, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of over 8%.