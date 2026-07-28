IT company Coforge has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY27. The company’s stock surged nearly 10% in the intraday session following the announcement of its Q1FY27 earnings in pre-market hours on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know about Coforge’s dividend and quarter one results:

Coforge dividend record date

The company has fixed the record date of Monday, August 3, to determine the shareholders eligible for its interim dividend payout of Rs 4 per share. The amount shall be paid on each share of Rs 2.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 27, 2026, has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, for the Financial Year 2026-27 and August 03, 2026, has been fixed as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Coforge Q1FY27 result

The Greater Noida-based firm posted its net profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2026 at Rs 518 crore, rising 63% year-on-year from Rs 317 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company’s profit contracted 15% from Rs 612 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The mid-tier IT firm reported its revenue from operations for the April-June quarter at Rs 5,527 crore, advancing 49% from Rs 3,704 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its revenue expanded 24% from Rs 4,450 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

On the operational front, Coforge reported a 74% YoY rise in its EBITDA at Rs 1,123 crore, and the IT company’s EBIT was posted at Rs 882 crore, rising 101% on-year in INR terms.

Coforge share price

The company’s stock rose nearly 10% in Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, Coforge’s share price has expanded by more than 11%, while over the past six months it has remained flat.