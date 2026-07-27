Maharatna PSU Coal India posted a net profit of Rs 8,849 crore in Q1FY27, up 0.7% from Rs 8,787 crore posted in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the PSU’s profit declined over 19% from Rs 10,907 crore posted in Q4FY26.

The Kolkata-based firm posted its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs 46,254 crore, advancing 7.7% from Rs 42,919 crore reported in Q1FY27. On a sequential basis, its revenue fell marginally from Rs 46,490 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The company’s EBITDA for the reporting quarter was posted at Rs 14, 349 crore, remaining flat against Rs 14,348 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Coal India announces Rs 5.50 interim dividend

Coal India has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, July 31, and eligible shareholders shall receive the payment on or before August 25.

“ The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th July, 2026 has inter alia, declared Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2026-27 @ Rs 5.50 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on date,” Coal India said in its regulatory filing.

Coal India share price

Coal India’s stock ended Monday’s trade on NSE flat at Rs 427.50. Over the past one month, its share price has decreased by 2%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of more than 1%.

About Coal India

Coal India is a Mahratna PSU, which functions under the Ministry of Coal. In terms of output, it is the largest coal producer in the world, and is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal.