scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Coal India maintains earnings momentum; operating leverage gains amid lower e-auction premiums

CIL’s earnings are sensitive to volumes, and the year-to-date performance through August 2023 indicates a promising uptick in volumes for both regulated and NRS customers.

Written by ICICI Securities
Coal India, CIL, capex, capex utilization, expenditures, economic revival, rail corridors, land acquisition, investment
We identify enhanced rake availability and increased e-auction bookings as significant positive developments. (Image/IE)

Coal India’s (CIL) operating performance in August 2023 was robust, with several key highlights:

(i) Production and sales volumes have maintained their highest-ever levels for the fifth consecutive month in FY24 (ii) The revival of volume at SECL has counterbalanced the flat volumes from MCL. (iii) The typical volume dip in Q2 is considerably lower in FY24, thanks to increased rake availability (iv) Aug’23 saw a 61% y-o-y increase in volume to the non-regulated sector (NRS), which is expected to support FSA prices (v) Pithead inventory stands at a  45.3 million metric tonnes due to production ramp-up. Looking ahead, we anticipate that CIL will benefit from operating leverage as a result of higher sales volumes, serving both NRS and e-auction customers. This remains true even though the e-auction premium is expected to be lower than in FY23.

Also Read

Looking ahead, we maintain our confidence in achieving our FY24E sales volume estimate of 741 million tonnes, representing a 6.5% y-o-y increase. This conviction is supported by CIL’s impressive 7.5% y-o-y growth in offtake recorded year-to-date through August 2023.

Also Read

We identify enhanced rake availability and increased e-auction bookings as significant positive developments. The key highlights are: (i) Rake availability in July 2023 witnessed a 4% y-o-y improvement following two months of decline, and we anticipate that this positive trend continued into August 2023 (ii) Based on our channel checks, it was reported that 5.01 million tonnes (mt) were booked in e-auctions in July 2023, with 6.156 mt being offered. This represents a notable increase compared to the 2.66 mt booked in the same period the previous year. However, e-auction premiums over notified prices were at 58%, a decrease from the 290% recorded a year ago. Given the 20-25% surge in international coal prices in July 2023, we anticipate that subsequent e-auction bookings will be executed at higher prices. These developments bode well for the industry, indicating positive trends in rake availability and the potential for e-auction prices to align with the global coal price increase.

Also Read

CIL’s earnings are sensitive to volumes, and the year-to-date performance through August 2023 indicates a promising uptick in volumes for both regulated and NRS customers. This development offers the company a dual advantage, with the potential for increased operating leverage and higher FSA prices. Also, the recent upswing in international coal prices sets a favourable backdrop for future e-auction prices.  Also, the rise in volume at SECL augurs well for maintaining earnings momentum.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 03:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS