scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Cloud services add to IT firms’ topline

Analysts said that when cloud came, it was all about moving from fixed cost to variable cost.

Written by Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
cloud service, cloud storage, cloud data, cloud data saving
IT firms are looking to plug the leakage of cloud spend that experts peg at around 30%. (Image/Freepik)

As clients struggle to manage their rising cloud costs, IT service companies are seeing this as a growing revenue stream for their businesses. While a majority of their clients are already on cloud, IT firms are looking to plug the leakage of cloud spend that experts peg at around 30%.

Analysts said that when cloud came, it was all about moving from fixed cost to variable cost. But now the variable cost has increased so much that clients are increasingly asking IT companies to help them manage their cloud cost.

Also Read

A recently-released report by Infosys mentions that as companies continue to add new technologies such as Generative AI, Internet of things (IoT), and data analytics, cloud environment will continue to be larger, more complex and more expensive.

Also Read

Shivnath Babu, co-founder and CTO of Unravel Data, told Fe that while cloud migration saves cost and resources, it is tricky if one is not able to balance between their requirements and spending on the cloud. “Approximately 28% of the clients’ spend is going waste or not spent properly. Many companies are now spending almost 20% more on their cloud budgets every year”.

Recently, LTIMindtree signed a deal with a SaaS company, CAST AI, which it said will help companies save, on average, over 60% on cloud costs as they modernise legacy applications for cloud migration.

Also Read

Rajesh Gopinathan, former CEO and MD of TCS, said in the company’s annual report of FY23, “We helped clients cope with the challenge of managing cloud expenses. In some cases, it required rearchitecting their application stack to be more cloud native, capable of dynamically ramping up resource consumption during periods of high demand, and automatic ramping down at other times. Elsewhere, we offered our FinOps advisory and cloud managed services to rein in cloud costs”.

Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Consulting, said, “Today the focus has shifted from cloud migration and speed to control the cost over cloud. Clients are increasingly asking service providers to manage their rising cloud cost. This new service offering is now a part of most of the new deals bagged by IT service companies”.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 03:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS