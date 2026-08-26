Ceigall India has emerged as the lowest financial bidder for an inter-state transmission project valued at Rs 608.67 crore in Gujarat. The road construction company has been awarded this contract by REC Power Development and Consultancy.

Ceigall India: Project details

Under the scope of work, Ceigall will establish common transmission systems for the evacuation of a 765/400 kV air-insulated substation along with the development of a 300 km transmission line.

Ceigall has secured this contract on a tariff-based agreement and will establish common Transmission System for evacuation of power from Lakadia (Phase-II: 7.5GW), Jam Khambhaliya (Phase-II: 5.5GW) and Jamnagar (Phase-I: 1GW) – in Gujarat & Maharashtra.

The project has an annual transmission charge of Rs 608.67 crore for 35 years, and the work execution period for this is 36 months. Ceigall secured the contract through E-Reverse Auction, and the said project has an operational period of 35 years, which is scheduled from the commissioning date.

The project is domestic in nature, and the company has clarified it has no interest in the promoter group or group entities, adding that no related party transactions are involved,

Ceigall India: Q1 FY27 result

For Q1 FY27, the company posted its consolidated net profit at Rs 61 crore, rising 15% year-on-year from Rs 53 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations advanced nearly 16% YoY to Rs 970 crore against Rs 109 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Ceigall India share price

Ceigall India ended Wednesday’s trade at Rs 337.85, up 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has been trading flat on the exchanges, while over the past six months, its share price has increased by nearly 19%.