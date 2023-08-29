scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

CCI approves Orogen-Brunson’s stake purchase in Brillio Holdings

Orogen-Brunson LP is a limited partnership formed in the USA.

Written by PTI
cci
In a tweet on Tuesday, the CCI said it has approved the "acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings, Inc. by Orogen-Brunson L.P." Brillio Holdings is a US-based global technology consulting and business solutions company. (IE)

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved the Orogen-Brunson LP’s acquisition of stake in Brillio Holdings.

The combination pertains to the acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings, Inc by Orogen-Brunson LP.

Orogen-Brunson LP is a limited partnership formed in the USA. It is part of the Orogen Holdings LLC and Atairos Group, Inc.

Also Read

In a tweet on Tuesday, the CCI said it has approved the “acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings, Inc. by Orogen-Brunson L.P.” Brillio Holdings is a US-based global technology consulting and business solutions company. The firm has operations in the country through its subsidiary Brillio India Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Also Read

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 21:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS