CCI approves Orogen-Brunson’s stake purchase in Brillio Holdings

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved the Orogen-Brunson LP’s acquisition of stake in Brillio Holdings.

The combination pertains to the acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings, Inc by Orogen-Brunson LP.

Orogen-Brunson LP is a limited partnership formed in the USA. It is part of the Orogen Holdings LLC and Atairos Group, Inc.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the CCI said it has approved the “acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings, Inc. by Orogen-Brunson L.P.” Brillio Holdings is a US-based global technology consulting and business solutions company. The firm has operations in the country through its subsidiary Brillio India Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Also Read Gillette India June quarter PAT up 36 pc to Rs 92 crore

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.