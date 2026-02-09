Asia’s oldest stock exchange, BSE reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 603 crore for Q3FY26, up 166% compared with Rs 225 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The Exchange clocked revenue from operations of Rs 1,244 crore, rising nearly 62% from Rs 768 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Transaction charges drive revenue growth

The growth in BSE’s profit and revenue was largely led by a sharp rise in transaction charges, which recorded an 86% year-on-year growth at Rs 952 crore, compared with Rs 511 crore in Q3FY25.

The exchange’s total expenses also saw healthy growth, rising 40% to Rs 511 crore, as against Rs 363 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Of the total expenses, the maximum rise was seen in regulatory contribution, which was up 90% YoY at Rs 187 crore compared with Rs 98 crore reported for Q3FY25. Technology expenses rose 35% YoY to nearly Rs 53 crore, compared with Rs 39 crore posted in Q3FY25.

The exchange’s operating EBITDA, including SGF (state government fees), stood at Rs 732 crore, up sharply from Rs 235 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Derivatives momentum offsets weakness in treasury income

BSE’s revenue from the corporate segment stood at Rs 156 crore, up over 4% YoY from Rs 149 crore posted in Q3FY25.

Treasury income from clearing and settlement, however, saw a YoY decline of 11% to nearly Rs 43 crore, compared with Rs 48 crore posted in Q3FY25.

Within BSE’s equity derivatives segment, the options average daily notional turnover rose to Rs 210 lakh crore, compared with Rs 105 lakh crore reported for Q3FY25.

Meanwhile, revenue from the options segment of BSE jumped 122% YoY to Rs 784 crore.

BSE: Share Price

The share price of Bombay Stock Exchange was up 3% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions the BSE’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 6%. Over the past one year the company’s stock has climbed 59%.