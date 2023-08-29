scorecardresearch
Brightcom executives step down after Sebi cracks whip

Firm to initiate search for Reddy, Raju replacements

Written by Siddhant Mishra
Following its board meeting on Sunday, Brightcom Group announced major changes to the company’s top leadership, in an exchange filing.

The company said that MD and CEO Suresh Kumar Reddy, as well as CFO Narayan Raju have stepped down from their respective roles. The development comes amid the crackdown by markets regulator Sebi on the firm for alleged accounting irregularities and mis-reporting of financial statements.

In an August 22 interim order, the markets watchdog had barred Reddy and Raju from holding board positions in listed companies. It had also barred GQuant founder Shankar Sharma from selling shares in the firm.

Besides the resignation of the executives, the board also agreed to initiate the search for a new CEO and CFO in order to ensure a smooth continuity in operations. A transition leadership team was proposed to oversee the transition process.

“Received and acknowledged resignation letters from Mr. Suresh Reddy, who was serving as the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company. Received and acknowledged resignation letters from Mr. Narayana Raju, who held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company,” the exchange filing stated.

“The Board acknowledged the need for regulatory compliance. Steps will be taken to engage with relevant regulatory bodies and ensure compliance with all applicable regulations during this transition period,” it added.

During the Sebi probe, it had come to light that the company had fabricated bank account statements pertaining to its preferential allotment of shares.

There were mismatches in the bank account statements submitted by entities that were issued preferred shares, and those sourced directly from their banks. Sebi found huge deficits in the amount due to Brightcom in lieu of the shares, and those actually paid.

Brightcom shares were locked in the lower circuit of 5% for the fourth straight session on Monday, trading at Rs 19.72 apiece.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 01:00 IST

