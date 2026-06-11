Biocon has acquired an equity stake in Ampin C&I Power Twelve, a special purpose vehicle set up for the generation and supply of solar power, according to a disclosure to the stock exchanges by the Bengaluru-based biopharmaceuticals company.

The move is part of Biocon’s broader effort to bring down its energy expenditure and reduce its carbon footprint, as per the company.

What is the Biocon-Ampin deal about?

According to the exchange filing, Biocon has invested Rs 5.47 crore in AMPIN, picking up 54.76 lakh equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each. Following this transaction, the company holds 59.76 lakh equity shares of AMPIN, translating to a 37.77% stake on an undiluted basis.

That stake, however, is expected to come down. Once other investors make their planned contributions into AMPIN, Biocon’s holding will be diluted to 15.91% of the company’s fully paid-up capital.

The acquisition was made through cash consideration, and the allotment of equity shares to Biocon is expected to be completed shortly, as per the filing.

What does AMPIN do?

AMPIN, incorporated in April 2025, is in the business of renewable energy generation. It is setting up a solar power plant with a capacity of 27.12 MW (DC) in Karnataka. The company, which is registered in South Delhi, had nil turnover for FY 2025-26, given that it is newly established. Its net worth stood at Rs 12.078 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Why is Biocon buying a stake in AMPIN?

Biocon said it intends to hold its equity stake in AMPIN throughout the tenure of the Power Purchase Agreement and the Share Purchase, Subscription and Shareholders Agreement signed between the two entities.

This structure is necessary to maintain what the company calls “captive status” under the Electricity Act, meaning Biocon would be eligible to directly consume power generated by AMPIN rather than purchasing it through a grid intermediary.

The company said the acquisition supports its renewable energy objectives and its goal of procuring green energy, while also helping reduce operational energy costs.