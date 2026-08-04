Bharti Airtel posted its Q1 FY27 net profit at Rs 8,167 crore, advancing 37% year-on-year from Rs 5,928 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations rose 18% YoY at Rs 58,539 crore against Rs 49,462 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The topline growth was supported by robust growth across its India and Africa operations. On a sequential basis, its net profit increased 11.5% from Rs 7,325 crore reported in the trailing quarter, while revenue expanded 5.6% from Rs 55,383 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

Bharti Airtel Q1 EBITDA rises 19% YoY

On the operational front, the telecom major’s consolidated EBITDA for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 33,599 crore, rising 19% YoY in comparison to Rs 28,167 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Its EBITDA margin for the quarter ended June 2026 inched up 40 basis points to 57.4% from 56.9% reported in the same quarter last year.

Domestic business revenue rises 9.7% YoY

Bharti Airtel’s India business revenue was posted at Rs 41,214 crore, rising 9.7% YoY and 4.2% QoQ aided by sustained portfolio premiumisation in Mobile & strong momentum in Homes and Airtel Business, the company said in its press release.

The New Delhi-based domestic mobile revenue jumped 9.2% YoY, driven by improved average revenue per user (ARPU ) and gains in smartphone data customers.

India customer base rises 12.8% YoY

Bharti Airtel’s total customer base for June 2026 was reported at 680,889, up 12.5% YoY from 605,485 reported in the corresponding period last month, and rising 2.2% quarter-on-quarter.

For the reporting period, its customer base in India was 491,890, jumping 12.8% YoY from 436,096 reported in the same period last year, and expanding 2% quarter-on-quarter. The telecom firm registered a 11.6% YoY growth in its Africa customer base to 188,999 customers from 169,389 reported in June 2025.