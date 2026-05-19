Bharat Forge to set up India’s first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) repair, overhaul and indigenous development complex in Visakhapatnam.

“Bharat Forge, through its Aerospace business, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish India’s first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) Repair, Overhaul and indigenous Development complex at Visakhapatnam,” the company said in its regulatory filing.



The project will come up over nearly 80 acres in the Andhra Pradesh Defence Manufacturing Corridor.

Visakhapatnam facility to support Navy operations

Gas turbines are the propulsion backbone of the Indian Navy’s frontline surface combatants. The overseas supply chain for these engines has been severely disrupted in recent years, directly impacting fleet R&O cycles and operational readiness.

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The Visakhapatnam facility will be located near the Naval Dockyard, INS Eksila and the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters. Bharat Forge said the project will bring critical marine propulsion sustainment capability into India’s private sector for the first time.

72-hour turnaround facility for Naval Dockyard

In the first phase, the company will build a marine gas turbine repair and overhaul complex. The facility will carry out hot section restoration of blades, vanes and combustion liners, along with component manufacturing and non-destructive evaluation (NDE) testing. It will also provide a 72-hour turnaround capability for the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

Bharat Forge to build hot test cell for marine propulsion systems

In the second phase, Bharat Forge plans to set up India’s first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine Development and Assembly Hall. The facility will include a hot test cell that can support different propulsion ratings and will focus on developing and qualifying an indigenous marine gas turbine in India for the first time.

The company said the complex will also act as a regional repair and overhaul hub for navies of friendly countries and is expected to generate around 750 direct and indirect jobs.

Bharat Forge bets on indigenous defence manufacturing

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said the project marks a major step towards reducing India’s dependence on foreign marine propulsion systems.

“India’s warships have long carried the might of this nation on engines built abroad. That dependence ends here, at Visakhapatnam. Bharat Forge’s Aerospace division is committing to bringing Marine Gas Turbine repair, overhaul, and indigenous development onto Indian soil — for the first time in the private sector,” he said.

Project will boost self-reliance: Defence Minister

“These projects will cater to all three Services and strengthen our efforts to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a major hub of aerospace and defence production,” said India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh.

About Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge is a Pune-based Indian multinational company. It is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace.

Bharat Forge share price

The share price of Bharat Forge is trading flat in the intraday session. The stock, however, has surged 28.78% so far this year.