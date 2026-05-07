Share price of Bharat Forge surged 8% as the company declared its quarterly and full-year financial performance. The stock also hit its new 52-week high of Rs 2,026,6 as the management announced 25% revenue growth for FY27.

The company reported a decline in its on-year consolidated net profit impacted by exceptional outgo caused by the new labour code and impairment on investment in a subsidiary. The board has also recommended a final dividend for the financial year ending March 2026.

Bharat Forge: Q4 net profit declines 17% YoY

The defence equipment manufacturer posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.4 crore for the March quarter declining by more than 17% year-on-year from Rs 282 crore posted in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the company’s bottom line moderated by 14% from Rs 272 crore reported in the previous quarter.

For Q4 its consolidated revenue from operation was pegged at Rs 4,528 crore rising, over 17% YoY against Rs 3,852 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis its topline increased 4% from Rs 4,342 reported in the quarter ended December 2025.

The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization (EBITDA) was posted at Rs 773 crore for the March quarter, expanding 15% YoY from Rs 671 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Bharat Forge: Board recommends Rs 6.5 dividend

The company’s senior management has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6.5 per share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26,. The dividend if approved will be paid on or after August 14. With this addition the company’s total payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 8.5, as the firm had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 in February.

Bharat Forge: Management Commentary

Commenting on the results, B.N. Kalyani, Managing Director of Bharat Forge said, “Looking ahead into FY27, barring any geopolitical crisis and its impact of demand, we are optimistic of achieving 25% revenue growth with a commensurate increase in EBITDA & profitability for the Indian manufacturing operations driven by execution of orders across business and recovery in the export market.”

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Bharat Forge: Share Price

The company’s stock surged 8% in the intra-day session. Over the past one month the company’s stock has delivered a return of more than 17%, while over the past six months it has climbed up by over 49%.

So far this year the stock has risen by 34%.