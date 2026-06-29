Bharat Forge shares are in focus as the record date for the company’s dividend payout is nearing. The firm’s shareholders will receive a final dividend of Rs 6.50 per share, and the payment for the same will be made in August.

So in case you are wish to be eligible for Bharat Forge dividend payout, Here are all the details you need to know:

Bharat Forge: Divided payout record date

Bharat Forge has fixed the record date of Friday, July 3 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 6.50 per share.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations for the purpose of determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026, the Company has fixed Friday, July 03, 2026 as the Record Date,” the company said in its exchange filing.

This essentially means in order to be eligible for the payout, investors needs to appear in the company’s record books on or before the aforementioned date.

If approved, beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or after Friday, August 14.

In February, the firm had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. With the addition of final dividend, Bharat Forge’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 8.50 per share.

Bharat Forge: Q4 Financial Performance

For the Jan-March quarter, the defence equipment manufacturer posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.4 crore, declining by more than 17% year-on-year from Rs 282 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company’s bottom line moderated by 14% from Rs 272 crore reported in the previous quarter.

For Q4FY26 its consolidated revenue from operation was pegged at Rs 4,528 crore jumping, over 17% YoY against Rs 3,852 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis its topline increased 4% from Rs 4,342 reported in the quarter ended December 2025.

The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization (EBITDA) was posted at Rs 773 crore for the March quarter, expanding 15% YoY from Rs 671 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Bharat Forge share price

The Bharat Forge share price ended Monday’s trade at Rs 2,170.90, up over 1%. Over the past one month the company’s stock has climbed up by more than 11%, while so far this year it has delivered a return of 48%.

About the company

Bharat Forge is an Indian multinational company, primarily engaged in the business of forging, automotive, and manufacturing defence equipment. It is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra.