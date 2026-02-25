Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics has received additional orders worth Rs 733 crore, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Bharat Electronics: Order key details

The contract covers transmit/receive modules used in radar systems and advanced communication arrays, along with communication equipment and encryptors.

The order spans a wide range of defence technology equipment that includes encryptors, radars, jammers, software solutions, test equipment, upgrades, spares, services, etc.

Prior to this, the PSU had secured orders worth Rs 582 crore on February 6 for defence equipment. This includes communication equipment, radar warning receivers, tank subsystems, and radar.

The order also encompassed software solutions, upgrades, services, and so on.

Bharat Electronics: Share price

BEL’s share price closed in the green today at Rs 439.25, up nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the PSU’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 6%, while over the past one year, the company’s stock has climbed by a whopping 71%.

The defence PSU, BEL’s board of directors will meet on Friday, February 27, to consider an interim dividend for FY26.

Bharat Electronics: Q3FY26 result

For Q3FY26, the Navratna Defence PSU reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,579 crore, up 20% YoY from Rs 1,311 crore.

The PSU’s revenue from operations stood at nearly Rs 7,154 crore, up 24% from Rs 5,770 crore reported for the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue rose over 23% from Rs 5,792 crore reported for Q2FY26, while the profit saw a sequential rise of over 22% from Rs 1,287 crore reported in Q2FY26.

BEL said that the company has incurred an impact of Rs 1,662 lakh due to the implementation of new labour codes.

“The company has assessed the financial impact of the new labour codes and said this has led to an increase in gratuity liability of Rs 1,662 lakh.” It added that it continues to closely monitor developments related to the implementation of the labour codes and will evaluate any further impact on employee benefit–related liabilities.