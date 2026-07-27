Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics (BEL) posted its Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 1,054 crore, rising nearly 9% year-on-year from Rs 969 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, sequentially the company’s profit declined more than 52% from Rs 2,226 crore reported in Q4FY26.

BEL’s consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of financial year 2027 was reported at Rs 5,546 crore, advancing around 25% from Rs 4,439 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its revenue fell nearly 46% from Rs 10,224 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

BEL EBITDA rises 8% YoY

The state-owned defence firm posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q1FY27 at Rs 1,559 crore, advancing 8% YoY but down over 46% quarter-on-quarter.

BEL’s EBITDA margin shrank to 28.13% for the reporting quarter against 30.29% reported in the year-ago period; sequentially, it inched down from 28.68%.

On a YoY basis, the PSU’s total expenses surged 30% to Rs 4,297 crore from Rs 3,291 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. On a sequential basis, it decreased nearly 42% from Rs 7,381 crore posted in the previous quarter.

As of July 1, 2026, BEL’s order book position stood at Rs.72,258 crore.

BEL share price

The company’s stock ended Monday’s trade on NSE at Rs 407.15, nearly flat from its previous close. Over the past one month, the PSU’s stock has been trading in the red, while over the past six months it has declined over 2%.