Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics has revised the date for its interim dividend payout. In a board meeting, the company announced an interim dividend payout of Rs 1.95 per equity share with a face value of Re 1.

The new record date to determine the eligible shareholders has been set for March 6. Earlier, BEL had fixed the record date as March 5 for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2025-26.

When will the payout occur?

The company had declared its interim dividend payout in a board meeting held on February 27, which essentially means that the dividend payout will occur on or before March 29.

As per The Companies Act, 2013, the dividend has to be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

This marks BEL’s first interim dividend payout for FY25-26.

BEL: Q3FY26 Results

The Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,579.70 crore for Q3FY26, up over 20% from Rs 1,311.60 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended December stood at Rs 7,153.85 crore, rising nearly 24% from Rs 5,770.7 crore reported for Q3FY25.

On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue rose by over 3% from Rs 5,792 crore reported in Q2FY26, while the PSU’s profit saw a QoQ rise of nearly 23% from Rs 1,287.16 crore reported in the previous quarter, i.e., Q2FY26.

Gratuity liability rises by Rs 1,662 crore over new labour codes

BEL said that the company has incurred an impact of Rs 1,662 lakh because of the implementation of new labour codes.

“The company has assessed the financial impact of the new labour codes and said this has led to an increase in gratuity liability of Rs 1,662 lakh.” It added that it continues to closely monitor developments related to the implementation of the labour codes and will evaluate any further impact on employee benefit–related liabilities.

BEL: Share price

On Monday, the company’s share price closed at Rs 454.15, up over 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the PSU’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 3.6%, while over the past one year, the company’s stock has climbed by a whopping 76%.